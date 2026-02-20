Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.

Coming more than two and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.1, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 update fixes a boot issue for Sony Xperia X devices, which was broken since Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, improves mobile data stability when VoLTE is active on some carriers, and improves importing of .ics calendar event files.

Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 20, 2026



The weekly Calibre updates continue with Calibre 9.3, a release that improves support for the Hanvon N10 e-reader by fixing a bug in the device’s driver that prevented Calibre from putting its metadata files onto the device.

Calibre 9.3 also improves support for Kobo e-readers by adding support for preserving the cover aspect ratio in the KEPUB output when converting e-books to the KEPUB format, regardless of the setting in the EPUB output to match the behavior of KEPUB files from Kobo devices.

