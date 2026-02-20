news
Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader
The weekly Calibre updates continue with Calibre 9.3, a release that improves support for the Hanvon N10 e-reader by fixing a bug in the device’s driver that prevented Calibre from putting its metadata files onto the device.
Calibre 9.3 also improves support for Kobo e-readers by adding support for preserving the cover aspect ratio in the KEPUB output when converting e-books to the KEPUB format, regardless of the setting in the EPUB output to match the behavior of KEPUB files from Kobo devices.