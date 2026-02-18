news
Free and Open Source Software
rsimg - terminal image viewer - LinuxLinks
rsimg is a terminal image viewer written in rust which displays images with Unicode characters. It currently uses crossterm and zune as dependencies. This is inspired by catimg.
The program can display Jpeg and Png types with rgb and rgba colourspaces and truecolour, and will fit to window size.
This is free and open source software.
Couik - terminal-based typing test - LinuxLinks
Couik is a terminal-based typing test designed for speed, aesthetics, and simplicity. Built with Bubble Tea, it provides a smooth and responsive experience right in your CLI.
Whether you want to warm up before coding, challenge your friends, or just track your WPM progress, Couik helps.
This is free and open source software.
filebyte - list files and directories - LinuxLinks
filebyte is a colorful CLI tool to list files and directories with intelligent size formatting, advanced filtering, and comprehensive file analysis.
Built with Rust for speed and reliability.
This is free and open source software.
picocom - minimal dumb-terminal emulation program - LinuxLinks
It was designed to serve as a simple, manual, modem configuration, testing, and debugging tool. It has also served (quite well) as a low-tech serial communications program to allow access to all types of devices that provide serial consoles. It could also prove useful in many other similar tasks. It can be used in embedded systems, since its memory footprint is rather small (approximately 40K, when stripped and minimally configured).
This is free and open source software.
Discordo - feature-rich terminal Discord client - LinuxLinks
Discordo is a lightweight, secure, and feature-rich Discord terminal client. Heavily work-in-progress, expect breaking changes.
The software runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
StarPSX - PlayStation 1 emulator - LinuxLinks
StarPSX is a PlayStation 1 emulator written in Rust. It features a native cross-platform GUI (eframe/egui) with a built-in debugger.
This project is currently highly work in progress and is not yet suitable for playing games end-to-end. Many features are incomplete or missing.
This is free and open source software.
Spent - minimalist personal finance tracker - LinuxLinks
Spent is a minimalist personal finance tracker for the Linux desktop with cross-platform support.
This is free and open source software.
Pixi - pixel art editor and animation editor - LinuxLinks
Pixi is an cross-platform open-source pixel art editor and animation editor written in Zig.
This is free and open source software.
lancher - local project-template manager - LinuxLinks
lancher lets you organize and use project templates stored on your machine. You can register directories as templates, list them, and generate new projects from them. Templates can come from local paths or from git repositories (via HTTPS or SSH). Each template may include a .lancher.yaml file for metadata and post-creation hooks, allowing you to customize how new projects are initialized.
This is free and open source software.