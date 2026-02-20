news
Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Wallpaper Contest Is Open for Submissions
Starting February 18th, 2026, those interested in contributing their beautiful artwork to the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS release are invited to submit their artwork on the official wallpaper contest thread opened on the Ubuntu Discourse community.
As expected, the Xubuntu 26.04 LTS wallpaper content is aimed at the Xubuntu community, but it also welcomes anyone who wishes to see their artwork featured on a popular Linux distribution and viewed by the multitude of users who will install the Resolute Raccoon release in April 2026.