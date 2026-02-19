news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
AGL’s Business Intelligence Journey – Understanding Activity
Measuring activity is not about producing more metrics. It is about supporting better decisions and enabling continuous improvement. We restricted our analysis to main/master to observe validated flow and kept visualizations simple to promote adoption across the community.
Events
KDAB ☛ KDAB at Embedded World 2026, Nuremberg, Germany
KDAB will be exhibiting at Embedded World from March, 10th through 12th, 2026, in Nuremberg, Germany.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Firefox Tooling Announcements: New Deploy of PerfCompare (Feb 17th)
The latest version of PerfCompare is now live! Check out the changelog below to see the updates: [...]>
