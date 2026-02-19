news
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Makes Available Supported Version of Podman Desktop Tool for Containers
Red Hat this week made available an enterprise-supported version of the open source Podman tool it created for developing, managing and running containers. James Labocki, senior director of product management for Red Hat, said the Red Bait build of Podman Desktop is being made available in response to requests from
Red Hat Official ☛ Simplify Red Hat Enterprise Linux provisioning in image builder with new Red Hat Lightspeed security and management integrations
If you're already using Red Hat Insights, all the features you rely on—like the advisor, vulnerability, and compliance services—are staying exactly the same. They're just getting a new name that better captures the speed and power they bring to your work.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Learning Subscription Course reimagines virtual training
However, virtual training’s delivery model suffers from some of the same limitations as in-person training. The typical virtual course is a single, point-in-time experience with a rigid start and end date. Learners often lack the structured pre-course materials they need to ensure they are fully ready for live instruction, and after the session ends, hands-on environments and instructor access are typically no longer available. Users are then often on their own when it comes to scheduling and paying for certification exams or other means of demonstrating the skills they’ve acquired.
Red Hat ☛ Manage Hey Hi (AI) resource use with TokenRateLimitPolicy
In our previous guide, we explored how to build a zero trust environment on Red Hat OpenShift using Red Hat Connectivity Link. I demonstrated how to manage secure connectivity between services and identity providers, using Keycloak and Authorino to handle authentication and authorization.
LWN ☛ Fedora now available in Syria
Justin Wheeler writes in Fedora Magazine that Fedora is now available in Syria once again:
Last week, the Fedora Infrastructure Team lifted the IP range block on IP addresses in Syria. This action restores download access to Fedora GNU/Linux deliverables, such as ISOs. It also restores access from Syria to Fedora GNU/Linux RPM repositories, the Fedora Account System, and Fedora build systems. Users can now access the various applications and services that make up the Fedora Project. This change follows a recent update to the Fedora Export Control Policy. Today, anyone connecting to the public Internet from Syria should once again be able to access Fedora.
Red Hat ☛ Optimize infrastructure health with Red Bait Lightspeed MCP
Maintaining the health, performance, and stability of a vast IT infrastructure is a constant balancing act. For IT operations teams, optimizing systems often involves navigating multiple dashboards, cross-referencing data across inventory and performance reports, and manually building complex health assessments.
Red Hat ☛ Control updates with download-only mode in bootc
The bootc utility has changed the way we think about system updates in image mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). By treating the entire operating system as a container image, we gain atomicity, easy rollbacks, and a simplified deployment model. However, as many system administrators know, atomic doesn't always mean at the right time. Until recently, running a bootc upgrade would download and stage an update that would automatically apply on the next reboot—regardless of why that reboot occurred.