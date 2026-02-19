Red Hat Leftovers

Justin Wheeler writes in Fedora Magazine that Fedora is now available in Syria once again:

Last week, the Fedora Infrastructure Team lifted the IP range block on IP addresses in Syria. This action restores download access to Fedora GNU/Linux deliverables, such as ISOs. It also restores access from Syria to Fedora GNU/Linux RPM repositories, the Fedora Account System, and Fedora build systems. Users can now access the various applications and services that make up the Fedora Project. This change follows a recent update to the Fedora Export Control Policy. Today, anyone connecting to the public Internet from Syria should once again be able to access Fedora.