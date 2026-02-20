news
GNU/Linux Applications, BleachBit 5.1.0, fnmatch-regex 0.3.0, and More
HowTo Geek ☛ This is the best way to install apps on Linux that you aren't using
As great as Linux can be if you're concerned about security, privacy, and customizability, there are a few things that could be improved. One of the best quality-of-life changes I've made has been switching to Flatpak to install most of my apps.
Installing applications the normal way on Linux
On most Linux distros, you install your packages from a central repository. On Debian-based systems, this is done using the apt command in the Terminal or whichever GUI app store is included with your distro. The same applies to variants of Fedora or Arch, except they use DNF and pacman respectively.
There are a few disadvantages to this approach.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ BleachBit 5.1.0 Beta adds cookie manager and expert mode
BleachBit 5.1.0 beta is out with a new cookie manager, expert mode to prevent accidental data loss, new browser support, and fixes for GNU/Linux users.
Peter Pentchev: Ringlet release: fnmatch-regex 0.3.0
Version 0.3.0 of the fnmatch-regex Rust crate is now available. The major new addition is the glob_to_regex_pattern function that only converts the glob pattern to a regular expression one without building a regular expression matcher.
Make Use Of ☛ 5 programs you need to know about as a Linux user
As great an OS as Linux is, there's still a major app-gap between it and other, more mainstream operating systems like Windows and macOS. However, that's not to say that there are no great programs for Linux users. In fact, you can do just about everything you can on other OSes on Linux, as long as you're willing to work with a replacement.
You can even run Windows games better than Windows with just a Linux distro, and there's no shortage of great tools and utilities that can take you from using Linux to really living in it. All you need is a little time, patience, and experimentation.