GNU/Linux Applications, BleachBit 5.1.0, fnmatch-regex 0.3.0, and More

As great as Linux can be if you're concerned about security, privacy, and customizability, there are a few things that could be improved. One of the best quality-of-life changes I've made has been switching to Flatpak to install most of my apps.

Installing applications the normal way on Linux

On most Linux distros, you install your packages from a central repository. On Debian-based systems, this is done using the apt command in the Terminal or whichever GUI app store is included with your distro. The same applies to variants of Fedora or Arch, except they use DNF and pacman respectively.

There are a few disadvantages to this approach.