Free and Open Source Software

simagef - find similar images - LinuxLinks
It uses the image-match crate to generate signatures for images and compare them. An option to match images using pixel comparisons via the image-compare crate is also available with the pixel feature flag.
simagef is faster than the findimagedupes Perl script, but might not produce identical results – not even across the signature/pixel modes, and is not designed to be a drop-in replacement.
TuiView - lightweight raster GIS - LinuxLinks
TuiView is a lightweight raster GIS with powerful raster attribute table manipulation abilities.
unflac - audio image and cue sheet splitting - LinuxLinks
unflac is a command line tool for fast frame accurate audio image and cue sheet splitting. You need Go and ffmpeg installed.
MRunner - keyboard-first application runner - LinuxLinks
MRunner is a fast, keyboard-driven application runner designed for Linux users who prefer speed, simplicity, and minimalism.
Launch applications, open folders, manage bookmarks, and execute common actions — all without leaving the keyboard.
sdtop - systemd TUI Manager - LinuxLinks
sdtop is a terminal-based interactive dashboard for managing and debugging systemd services on Linux.
chop - CLI todo manager - LinuxLinks
chop is a stream filter for todo lists. Like sed or sort, but for todos.
chop is a stream filter for todo lists. Like sed or sort, but for todos.

Chop normalizes any text into todo format and filters by status. It reads from stdin (via < or pipe), writes to stdout, and composes with standard unix tools. It runs under Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS. Website: codeberg.org/mphillips/chop
pomo - simple customizable Pomodoro timer - LinuxLinks
pomo is a simple, customizable Pomodoro timer for your terminal, built with Bubble Tea.
sqlit - lazygit of SQL databases - LinuxLinks
Connect and query your database from your terminal in seconds.
sqlit supports all major databases: SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, MariaDB, FirebirdSQL, Oracle, DuckDB, CockroachDB, ClickHouse, Snowflake, Supabase, CloudFlare D1, and Turso.
