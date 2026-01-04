news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 04, 2026



Quoting: KDE Ni! OS – installing packages from source – Plasma Pass | Ivan Čukić —

KDE Ni! OS recently got a new package installed by default – Daniel Vrátil’s Plasma Pass applet.

Plasma Pass is a Plasma applet to access passwords from pass, the standard UNIX password manager. You can find more information about the applet in Dan’s blog post.

As NixOS doesn’t currently offer Plasma Pass in its repositories, the package is installed in Ni! OS from the sources as in some other BTW, I use … distributions.

In NixOS, this is easily done via overlays. We can create an overlay that defines the plasma-pass package so that it can be installed as if it were a real NixOS package.