posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 04, 2026



Quoting: KDE onboarding is good now :: rabbiticTranslator —

Back in 2015 I was using Windows 8 Home Single Language when I started searching for some art software to learn to draw. Photoshop is actually very unintuitive and the keyboard shortcuts weren’t working for me; Paint Tool Sai had better shortcuts, but the UI confused me. It’s when I found Krita, which became my favorite software in large part because the basics seemed intuitive and the keyboard shortcuts were so much more comfortable than the alternatives, but also in part because it had a cute mascot drawn by a furry. That’s how I heard about KDE for the first time.

Being a Portuguese and German Language and Literature university student who was trying to learn German, in 2016 I was pissed off by Windows making money with licenses that prohibited you from installing other languages. It’s effectively knowledge gating for greed reasons, so I went looking for the reasonable alternative, Linux. I started with LXDE and XFCE, of course, since I wanted everything to be lightweight (unlike Windows).

I switched to KDE Plasma 5 in 2017.

A year later, in 2018, I started using Reddit. By then I knew one thing or two about Linux, and started providing user support there. Later on I was dissatisfied with the r/KDE sidebar, so I volunteered to fix it as a moderator; more importantly and selfishly, I wanted custom flairs for myself, so I selflessly fixed all custom flairs on new Reddit (I strongly dislike old Reddit to this day). The current sidebar of the new Reddit version of r/KDE still is 90% of what I did back then.