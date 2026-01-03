Open Hardware/Modding: Jailbreaking, Arduino, and More

Last month, the stars aligned for me to bring the Mono Gateway (a 10 Gbps router that YouTuber Tomaž Zaman and his team at Mono built from scratch) on a trip to Phoenix, and test it with one of the most OP network test boxes I've ever seen, at the ServeTheHome HQ.

In this video, Patrick (from STH) and I put Gateway through a real-world torture test using CyPerf: [...]