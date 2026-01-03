State of the Server 2026 and Kubernetes Updates/Tips

Over 2025, I've come to realise quite how much I rely on the services running on my home server. Sure, I could still get on with most aspects of life, but so much revolves around my services being there and working. Over time, I only intend to grow that dependence, so I want to make sure everything is at its best.

Much like 2024, 2025 has been another long and tiring year for a number of reasons. As a result, there's not much which has changed dramatically. Instead, most of the changes this year have been about making my life easier, making tools more useful and generally making less work for myself.

And so, continuing with tradition, let's take a walk through my infrastructure: [...]