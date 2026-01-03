news
EasyOS Excalibur Released and Related Developments
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.1.2
Fascinating that we keep finding new issues and things to improve. Version 7.1.1 was released only a few days ago: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ The mysterious missing libscalar-list-utils-perl
The problem is reported here, with fix:
Barry Kauler ☛ sysvinit-core and initscripts incompatible with EasyOS
Caramel has reported the problem:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=162677#p162677
There are issues that arise from EasyOSs use of busybox, such as the init login, also another example the busybox crontab.