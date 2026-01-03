news
GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop Recommendation, Transforming Old Chromebooks into GNU/Linux Servers
ZDNet ☛ The Linux laptop I keep coming back to nails performance and portability
Tuxedo Computers' InfinityBook 14 Pro runs Tuxedo Linux, based on Ubuntu.
Tech Enthusiasts Transformed Old Chromebooks into Linux Servers [Ed: If real, this article fails for using slop images]
Two tech enthusiasts independently transformed aging Chromebooks into functional Linux servers last week, demonstrating how decade-old hardware can find new life as smart home controllers. Both projects required removing ChromeOS and installing lightweight Linux distributions, with one user creating a Home Assistant hub and another building an RSS feed aggregator.