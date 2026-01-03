news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Applications
HowTo Geek ☛ How to show a live clock in your Linux terminal (3 easy methods)
I spend a lot of time in the CLI, and when an exciting project captures my attention and gets me into a flow state, I tend to lose track of time; before I know it, hours have passed.
If you're like me, I don’t have to tell you that when you’re midway through an exciting CLI project, every moment counts, and distractions, even ones as simple as glancing at the system clock, can get you out of the zone.
Avoiding such distractions so I could stay focused was what motivated me to look into how I could tell time without glancing at the system clock. Here’s how I show a live digital clock in the terminal.
HowTo Geek ☛ Kiwix's Windows and Linux app for browsing Wikipedia offline just got a big update
Kiwix, the desktop application for browsing offline archives of Wikipedia, Stack Overflow, and other resources, just got an update on desktop platforms. It now has more keyboard shortcuts, fixes to menus, better file handling, and much more.
If you're not familiar with it, Kiwix is a cross-platform application for reading Wikipedia, ArchWiki, Project Gutenberg books, Stack Overflow, and other archives without an internet connection by downloading them ahead of time. It's a great way to have offline archives of important information and resources, especially on a laptop, phone, or other battery-powered device that can withstand power outages. I have Wikipedia and Wiktionary saved on my laptop, since I'm not doing much else with all that internal SSD storage right now.
Games
Voxel RPG Hytale Will Have Native Linux Support And It Works On The Steam Deck
The upcoming voxel RPG Hytale has had a couple of ups and downs, but it seems to be going very strong now. The game was on ice for a short time with the previous publisher, Riot Games, but the original developer, Hypixel, acquired the rights back, effectively saving the game from never being released. This whole thing happened last year, and since then, it has been full steam ahead to its release date of January 13th. It looks fantastic so far, and I’m extremely excited for the release, and for those who want to play on the Steam Deck, we have good news.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
HowTo Geek ☛ I made GNOME feel like the 2000s again with these 3D extensions
Software used to be fun and full of little quirks and gimmicks. If you've experienced the Frutiger Aero era of design, you know exactly what I'm talking about. That was before flat, sterile, 'clean' designs without any trace of personality took over. Still, I miss when software used to be fun, and I'd like to bring it back where I can. If you're using the GNOME desktop environment, here are four extensions you can install right now to make your computer fun again.
Get the Gnome Extensions manager
First things first, we need to install the GNOME extension manager. It'll allow you to browse, install and tweak the 3D extensions. Some GNOME environments might already have the extension manager. Look up 'extensions' in the search menu. If it comes up empty, install the GNOME Extensions app.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Open Hardware/Modding
peppe8o ☛ BotWave and Raspberry PI: Turning your Computer Board Into an FM Transmitter (Part 1)
This tutorial will show you how install BotWave in your Raspberry Pi and turn it into an FM radio transmitter using BotWave. Up to a few years ago, FM radios were the most common way to listen to your favourite music.
