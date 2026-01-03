GNU/Linux Leftovers

I spend a lot of time in the CLI, and when an exciting project captures my attention and gets me into a flow state, I tend to lose track of time; before I know it, hours have passed.

If you're like me, I don’t have to tell you that when you’re midway through an exciting CLI project, every moment counts, and distractions, even ones as simple as glancing at the system clock, can get you out of the zone.

Avoiding such distractions so I could stay focused was what motivated me to look into how I could tell time without glancing at the system clock. Here’s how I show a live digital clock in the terminal.