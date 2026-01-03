news
Security: Attacks, Bugs, and Linux
-
Security Week ☛ Adobe ColdFusion Servers Targeted in Coordinated Campaign
GreyNoise has observed thousands of requests targeting a dozen vulnerabilities in Adobe ColdFusion during the Christmas 2025 holiday.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (smb4k), Fedora (direwolf, gh, usd, and webkitgtk), Slackware (libpcap and seamonkey), and SUSE (kepler).
-
Greg Kroah-Hartman: Linux kernel security work
Lots of the CVE world seems to focus on “security bugs” but I’ve found that it is not all that well known exactly how the Linux kernel security process works. I gave a talk about this back in 2023 and at other conferences since then, attempting to explain how it works, but I also thought it would be good to explain this all in writing as it is required to know this when trying to understand how the Linux kernel CNA issues CVEs.
-
LWN ☛ Kroah-Hartman: Linux kernel security work
Greg Kroah-Hartman has written an
overview of how the kernel's security team works.