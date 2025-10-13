Review: openSUSE 16.0 Leap

news

The openSUSE distribution has been around, in one form or another, for approximately 30 years. The current project is available in many branches, including an immutable flavour, a cutting-edge rolling release, a semi-rolling release, and a fixed-release called "Leap". The openSUSE team released openSUSE 16.0 Leap on October 1st and the new version includes some interesting changes.

Version 16.0 of the Leap branch features a new, web-based system installer, fixes for the year 2038 time bug, and it offers support through to 2032 for the 16.x point releases. This version also does away with the powerful YaST control panel and introduces parallel package downloads through the Zypper package manager. There have also been some changes to security:

The release comes with SELinux as the Linux Security Module (LSM) . AppArmor remains an option that can be selected post-installation. Changes in Leap related to AppArmor and 32-bit support offer a transition period for users.

openSUSE's Leap flavour is available in builds for the x86_64, aarch64, PowerPC, and s390x CPU architectures. These builds can be downloaded in full DVD or net-install flavours. The full editions are about 4.3GB in size while the net-install ISOs vary from 506MB to 656MB in size. I decided to download the full DVD build for x86_64 machines.

The default action of the boot menu on the ISO is to try to launch an operating system from the local hard drive. This comes in handy after we finish the install process. Other options in the boot menu include performing a self-check on the install media, booting into the system installer, and launching the system installer in failsafe mode.