FreeBSD 15.0-BETA1 Now Available

The first beta build of the 15.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 15.0-BETA1 amd64 GENERIC o 15.0-BETA1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 15.0-BETA1 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 15.0-BETA1 armv7 GENERICSD o 15.0-BETA1 aarch64 RPI o 15.0-BETA1 aarch64 PINE64 o 15.0-BETA1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 15.0-BETA1 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 15.0-BETA1 aarch64 ROCK64 o 15.0-BETA1 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 15.0-BETA1 riscv64 GENERIC o 15.0-BETA1 riscv64 GENERICSD

Images for 15.0-BETA1 aarch64 GENERIC did not build for reasons which have already been diagnosed.

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/15.0/

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "stable/15" branch.

A summary of changes since ALPHA5 includes:

o OpenZFS upgraded to 2.4.0 rc2

o Various fixes to "no-root" release building

o Various fixes to the process for building OCI container images

o Various fixes to the process for building VM and cloud images

o A performance fix for TCP LRO on some network interfaces

o A build fix for the published pkgbase-repo.tar files

o ahci no longer fails to attach if MSI-X BARs cannot be allocated

A list of changes since 14.0 is available in the stable/15 release notes:

https://www.freebsd.org/releases/15.0R/relnotes/

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 15.0-RELEASE cycle progresses.