FreeBSD 15.0-BETA1 Now Available

Compact M5Stack Unit C6L Integrates RISC-V ESP32-C6 and SX1262 for LoRa Meshtastic Use

The M5Stack Unit C6L is a compact LoRa module featuring the ESP32-C6 SoC and SX1262 transceiver. It supports 868 to 923 MHz operation for private LoRa networks with Meshtastic compatibility and options for custom development.

Orange Pi Previews Orange Pi 6 Plus with 12-core architecture and dual 5G Ethernet ports

Orange Pi has introduced the Orange Pi 6 Plus, a single-board computer intended for high-performance and AI-oriented computing tasks. It uses the CIX CD8180/CD8160 SoC with a 12-core 64-bit CPU and an NPU rated at up to 45 TOPS.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 12th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.18 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since Linux kernel 6.17 was released and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.18 was opened, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree.

Linux Kernel 6.16 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.17

Released on July 28th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.16 introduced new features like initial support for Intel Trusted Domain Extensions, support for Intel APX (Advanced Performance Extensions), USB offload support for audio devices, support for sending coredumps over an AF_UNIX socket, and an automatic auto-tuning weighted interleaved memory allocation policy.

LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 7 (codename Gigi) release features the Cinnamon 6.4.13 desktop environment, which means that it comes with all the features from the Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” release.

KDE Frameworks 6.19 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

KDE Frameworks 6.19 fixes the “Delete oldest files from the trash” option for how to handle a full trash, fixes an issue that made Plasma System Monitor render graphs when not visible, and fixes an issue that made it impossible to paste text containing “file:///” into a Sticky Note widget.

Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka Released with Download Links, Official Flavors and Torrents

Congratulations to Canonical and Ubuntu Community for the release of Ubuntu 25.10 Questing Quokka yesterday Thursday, 9 October 2025! This is the third interim release between last LTS, 24.04 Noble Numbat (NN), and next LTS, designated 26.04 Resolute Raccoon (RR). We presented here a compilation of all download links including the Official Flavors, mirrors, and torrents. Let's celebrate together, and download and run our computer, laptop and server with Ubuntu.

FreeBSD 15.0-BETA1 Now Available

How Not to Silence Tux Machines (It'll Only Backfire, Badly) [original]
defending Microsoft while attacking this site
Daniel Pocock Has Three New Articles About Bedroom Nepotism in the Debian Project [original]
Pocock is being demonised for the same reasons and by the same people who attack RMS
Keeping Healthy [original]
Next month calm will increase
Brett Wilson LLP, the Firm That Lodged a Frivolous Lawsuit Against Tux Machines (for Talking About Abuses and Hate Crimes Committed Against Tux Machines), Got Sued by Its Very Own Clients [original]
The Yanpolsky couple won't be their last nightmare
OpenSSH 10.2 Released with Key Bugfix for ControlPersist Issue
OpenSSH 10.2 addresses bugs and prepares to deprecate SHA1 SSHFP records
KDE Frameworks 6.19 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue with KDE Frameworks 6.19, released today by the KDE Project as a companion to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment and KDE Gear 25.08.2 software suite.
 
FreeBSD 15.0-BETA1 Now Available
getting closer now
Free Software hasn't won
by Dorota
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 12th, 2025
The 261st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 12th, 2025.
LineageOS releases Android 16 update despite challenges with Android source code
Solus Begins a New Epoch with Polaris Repository and Python 2 Removal
Solus Linux enters the Polaris era
LinuxHub Prime – Arch-based Linux distribution
LinuxHub Prime is an Arch-based Linux distribution with a customised Openbox window manager as its default desktop environment
Say goodbye to Linux audio headaches: how PipeWire simplifies everything
Linux audio has a reputation for being confusing at best and downright broken at worst
MocaccinoOS – minimal Linux meta-distribution
MocaccinoOS uses Luet as a package manager, which is completely static and fully based on containers
Murena – smartphone OS
Murena is a name for the /e/OS operating system, associated open source powered smartphones
Linux Kernel 6.16 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.17
This is your friendly reminder that, as of today, the Linux 6.16 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life, which means that it’s time to start upgrading your installations to Linux kernel 6.17.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and SciML Developer Chat
Oreon 10 gets a timely update as Windows 10 reaches its end of life - download the alternative operating system now!
Alternatives include Linux distributions like the recently updated Ubuntu and Linux Mint
XDA on Bazzite and CachyOS (GNU/Linux Distros)
distro coverage
Winter Comes Knocking
we're entering winter
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 Is Now Available for Download
The long-anticipated LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 release is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
Wear OS is ignoring iOS, so Tag Heuer made its own Android-based smartwatch OS
Tux Machines is Now in CAPCOM Geminispace Aggregator [original]
What a pleasant surprise today
This 50 MB operating system can resurrect your old PC
While the modern version has grown to 700 MB to include necessary drivers and applications, it's still tiny enough to breathe life back into old hardware
Linux Foundation Receives More Millions to Front for GAFAM Monopolies
now Facebook
Valnet on Distributions and Operating Systems: NAS, ChromeOS and Android
Some very recent OS articles
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts from Valnet
System76’s Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a new variant of its Oryx Pro Linux-powered laptop that ships with the upcoming COSMIC desktop environment on top of the Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS distribution.
At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'
The FSF looks to bring computing freedom to mobile with LibrePlanet and they also have a new president.
9 Ways I Optimized My Linux PC for Gaming (Without Bazzite)
You can upgrade your Linux by making a few new habits.
Tux Machines Will Find Out Who Funded the Frivolous Lawsuit Against It and Seek Costs [original]
The law is a two-edged sword. If one abuses the law, then one can be held accountable.
The Diminishing Power of the "Consumer" [original]
In a world like this, how valued is the customer?
New EasyOS Release and Redesign
some updates from Barry Kauler
Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.
Pacsea Is a New TUI That Makes Arch Package Browsing Easier
Pacsea is a new Rust-written terminal TUI for Arch Linux that unifies official and AUR package searches into a single interface
Kdenlive 25.08.1 Released with Stability Fixes and UI Improvements
The first maintenance update of Kdenlive 25.08 video editor improves usability and stability with key fixes for rendering
Flatpak Doesn’t Work in Ubuntu 25.10, But a Fix is Coming
It’s not just you: Flatpak flat-out doesn’t work in the new Ubuntu 25.10 release
5 GNOME tweaks that I can't live without
GNOME is a fantastic desktop environment (DE) favored by many
5 Linux distros that are perfect for running in a VM
Linux-based virtual machines, and here are some of the best distros I host inside virtualized environments
This is the smallest, fastest Linux distro that actually works for everyday use
If it were, Tiny Core Linux or Puppy Linux would be clear winners
Good News! Germany's Schleswig-Holstein Completes Massive Migration to Open Source Email Systems
German state achieves digital sovereignty by ditching Microsoft for open source solutions.
Games: Team Fortress 2 Classic, Adorable Adventures, and More
Games related news
Kicksecure – security hardened Linux distribution
Kicksecure is a free and open-source Linux distribution that aims to provide a highly secure computing environment
Asmi Linux – Ubuntu-based distribution
Asmi Linux is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
Synex – Debian-based distribution that’s designed to be minimalist
Synex is billed as an innovative Linux distribution crafted in Argentina, built on the robust foundation of Debian
This Week in GNOME: #220 Exemplary Snake
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from October 03 to October 10
GNOME Foundation Update, 2025-10-10
It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for another GNOME Foundation update
Protect Yourself Online: A Hands-On Guide to the New Tails 7.0
Consider running Tails 7.0, which now offers faster startup and a smoother setup for safer browsing
I Replaced My Toaster's Firmware and Now I'm a Fugitive
A Class C felony
Microsoft’s Local Accounts Crackdown Is Yet Another Reason to Switch to Linux
Microsoft is shutting down more of those workarounds
