GNU/Linux Leftovers

Applications
The New Stack ☛ Need a Surveillance Giant Google Workspace Alternative? Try Sync-in
One such tool is Sync-in, which is an open source platform you can deploy to your local LAN for file storage, sharing, collaboration and syncing. Sync-in is designed to give you full control over your data and workflows, and can also adapt to individual use cases.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] In our Questions and Answers column we talk about the relatively security of different software sources and share what makes official repositories comparatively safe. Plus we are pleased to share details on last week's new releases and list the torrents we are seeding. [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ What is Puppy Linux?
This question is being raised again and again on the Puppy Forum, with lengthy and divergent viewpoints. The basic problem is that several developers are hosting "Puppy like" creations on the forum, that are supposedly all under the Puppy GNU/Linux family umbrella. But they are all so different; there is no longer an identifiable "standard" Puppy Linux, that they may, for example, want to announce on Distrowatch.
Gentoo Family
Gentoo ☛ How we incidentally uncovered a 7-year old bug in gentoo-ci
“Gentoo CI” is the service providing periodic linting for the Gentoo repository. It is a part of the Repository mirror and CI project that I’ve started in 2015. Of course, it all started as a temporary third-party solution, but it persisted, was integrated into Gentoo Infrastructure and grew organically into quite a monstrosity.
Debian Family
Ingo Jürgensmann ☛ Ingo Juergensmann: Outages on Nerdculture.de due to Ceph
Well, maybe it’s not entirely correct to blame Ceph for outages that happened in the last weeks to Nerdculture.de and other services running on my servers, but, well, I need to start somehow…
Devices/Embedded
Spaceraccoon ☛ Hacking the Nokia Beacon 1 Router: UART, Command Injection, and Password Generation with Qiling
Continuing my journey with hardware hacking, I decided to tackle a router this round. The Nokia Beacon 1 proved to be an interesting journey covering the full spectrum of techniques from hardware debug interfaces to firmware extraction and finally both static and dynamic analysis. I was rewarded with interesting findings including a (now-patched) command injection.
The Nokia Beacon 1 is a standard mesh Wi-Fi router that is typically given as part of broadband packages. Its variants are fairly common and well-researched, with previous findings such as hardcoded credentials and a command injection in the UART shell.
