news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Medium ☛ Memory Bank: Labels In HTML
What is the right way to label something in HTML?
This came up in something I was working on recently. I always forget the best practices for labeling so I wanted to write this blog post to help me remember… and as a quick reference when I inevitably forget 😉.
-
Aman Mittal ☛ RSS feed in an Astro blog
One of the easiest ways to follow a site without being tracked or throttled by an Algorithm, with no login walls, is having content delivered to a reader app of your choice. This is why so many personal blogs opt to include an RSS feed.
This post is just a quick guide about the implementation of RSS feed for my blog — amanhimself.dev.
-
Chromium
-
Amit Gawande ☛ When Chrome was launched
I came across a post, or an archive of, to be frank, that I wrote in 2008, talking about "an upcoming project named Google Chrome". I was fascinated – "Google Chrome is an open-source browser from Google, which is supposed to render the present Web 2.0 pages, in short applications, best and fastest. The whole concept is based on 'the same isolation you find in modern operating systems.'"
-
-
-
Education
-
Linuxiac ☛ The Only Thing Stopping You from Switching to Linux Is Your Mindset
Like you, I see those flashy headlines and articles every day trying to convince Windows users to switch to Linux—how it’s supposedly better in every possible way, how you can use all your favorite apps, and so on. But honestly, most of that is just talk. It sounds great on paper, but it doesn’t match up with reality. Still, I guess those kinds of articles do their job pretty well.
Here, though, I want to take a slightly different approach. Right from the start, let me be clear: I’m not here to persuade anyone to jump on the Linux bandwagon. Instead, I want to talk about what I think is the real reason many people never make the switch—and surprisingly, it’s something I rarely see anyone mention. The biggest obstacle isn’t the software, the hardware, or even Linux itself. It’s you—and your mindset.
-