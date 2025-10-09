news
Games: Winnie’s Hole, Crusader Kings III, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Jump back into Winnie’s Hole with a fresh and expanded demo for this unique genre-blending roguelite
Oh bother! The virus has returned in the refreshed and expanded demo for the roguelite Winnie’s Hole the viral dungeon crawling roguelite. Yes, it's a name you can make many crude jokes about but I'll try not to.
GamingOnLinux ☛ UK gov has "no plans to intervene" with payment processors pressuring stores to remove games
With the ongoing drama from the likes of Steam and itch.io getting hit by payment processors for hosting certain adult games, the UK government say pretty clearly they will not get involved.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Crusader Kings III major expansion All Under Heaven gets a release date
Paradox Interactive today revealed that the Crusader Kings III major expansion All Under Heaven now has a release date and a new trailer too. They've confirmed it will launch on October 28th for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 or as part of the Chapter IV expansion pass.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Zelda fused with GTA vibes? Vice: Magic City Mayhem certainly sounds unique
Vice: Magic City Mayhem is a supremely odd blend but it looks like it works. A Zelda-like with some GTA elements thrown in because why not.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Co-op puzzler PICO PARK: Classic Edition is now permanently free
Thanks to a bit of a woops, PICO PARK:Classic Edition from TECOPARK is now staying free to play, permanently.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SILENT HILL f gets a DRM-free release on GOG
SILENT HILL f getting a DRM-free release on GOG was the final surprise for their 17th anniversary celebration. Great news for fans of GOG, and for horror fans to be able to grab another big game there. Be sure to also check out the official GamingOnLinux Guide to get GOG games on Linux / SteamOS.
GamingOnLinux ☛ System Shock 2 (1999) is getting delisted and bundled with the 25th Anniversary Remaster
Nightdive Studios / Atari have announced that the classic System Shock 2 (1999) is getting delisted from stores on October 10th. This means you won't be able to buy it, but existing purchases will remain so you can still download and play it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for Oct 25 has Atomic Heart, V Rising, System Shock and more
Some good stuff in Humble Choice for October 2025, looks like a good month. Here's all that's in it and what compatibility to expect on Linux / SteamOS. Your usual expected GamingOnLinux round-up.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The cross-platform Nexus Mods app brings a fancy new mod downloads page
The newer in-development cross-platform open source Nexus Mods app has improved again, bringing with it a proper built-in downloads page.