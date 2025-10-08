Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Arduino UNO Q Combines Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 and STM32 MCU

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—September

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

9to5Linux

ClamAV 1.5 Open-Source Antivirus Engine Released with Major New Features

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 1.6.0 released: Circuit padding, side-channel attack mitigations, OpenTelemetry, and more.

Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino

  
Arch Linux Is a Meme, but It Shouldn't Be

  
Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)

  
Keeping the Server Cool as the Planet Warms Up

  
How We've Defeated the Internet Trolls and Misogynists

  
Catching Up With Tux Machines When Updates Are Rapid and Seemingly Superfluous

  
From the Free Software Community to Local Politics

  
Ubuntu Reveal Codename of Next Year's 26.04 LTS

  
Ubuntu has announced the codename of its next release, 26.04 LTS, as “Resolute Raccoon”

 
Servers, Operating Systems, Games, and More

  
New Releases: Security Onion 2.4.180 and IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 197

  
OpenSSH 10.1: New DSCP Handling, SHA1 SSHFP Deprecation Announced

  
Linux Kernel 6.17 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linux kernel 6.17 is now available for download, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.

 
Wine 10.16

  
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available


  
 


 
Games: Steam Deck, PowerWash Simulator, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it's truly a good Windows alternative

  
Ubuntu 25.10: What's New, What's Changed & Should You Upgrade?

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Fedora & CentOS at LinuxDays 2025

  
Linux Foundation as Openwashing Services for GAFAM (Monopolies)

  
This is the one Linux feature that even Windows fanboys will appreciate

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Forget Google - my new go-to search tool won't track you or push AI, and it's free

  
I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it's truly a good Windows alternative

  
At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'

  
The FSF looks to bring computing freedom to mobile with LibrePlanet and they also have a new president.

 
openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

  
The openSUSE project announced today the release of openSUSE Leap 16 as a major update to this long-term supported, traditional, and full-featured openSUSE version derived from the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16 operating system series.

 
Windows 11 25H2 reminds me why swapping to Linux was the best idea I've had this year

  
However, it still reminded me that moving to Linux was the best idea I had this year

 
The latest Raspberry Pi OS images are now based on Debian 13 “Trixie”

  
Since Debian 13 “Trixie” was released last August, it was just a matter of time until Raspberry Pi OS followed

 
Cairo-Dock 3.6 was released today for this open-source and free dock-like application for your GNU/Linux desktop, adding major new features like Wayland and HiDPI support.