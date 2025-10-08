news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
dness - dynamic DNS client - LinuxLinks
When one has a server that is subjected to unpredictable IP address changes, such as at home or elsewhere, a change in IP address causes unexpected downtime. Instead of paying for a static IP address, you can use a dynamic DNS client on the server, which will update the WAN IP address on the DNS server.
This is free and open source software.
KaraDAV - lightweight WebDAV server - LinuxLinks
KaraDAV is a simple and lightweight WebDAV server, allowing to easily set up a file sharing server compatible with WebDAV and NextCloud clients.
It has no dependencies and good performance.
This is free and open source software.
19 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Linux System Profilers - LinuxLinks
This type of software lets individuals establish hardware details without opening the computer case. This may not be an option if you do not have direct access to the hardware, relying on the internet to connect to the machine. System profilers let you remotely interrogate a system.
In Windows circles, CPU-Z is a popular freeware tool that gathers information on the main devices of a system without having to conduct technical and manual searching. CPU-Z lays out the raw technical data out to read in easy-to-read tables and is well presented. For Linux, there are a number of good utilities that offer the same type of information, providing essential and extended hardware about the entire system.
This roundup is restricted to terminal-based apps. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Suwayomi-JUI - manga reader - LinuxLinks
Suwayomi-JUI is a manga reader to read manga from a Suwayomi-Server instance.
This is free and open source software.
Radxa ROCK 4D Single Board Computer Running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
The Radxa ROCK 4D single-board computer has the Rockchip RK3576 or RK3576J SoC which provides an octa-core CPU (4x Cortex-A72 + 4x Cortex-A53), Mali-G52 GPU, and 6 TOPS NPU. It’s targeted at makers, IoT enthusiasts, hobbyists, PC users, industrial applications, and more.
For this article in the series, I’m looking at the power consumption of the Radxa ROCK 4D.
I’ll see how Radxa ROCK 4D (“ROCK 4D”) compares to various small computers. They are the Radxa Rock 5T (“ROCK 5T”), the Firefly AIBOX-3588S (“AIBOX-3588S”), the Orange Pi 5 Max (“Max”), the Orange Pi RV2 (“RV2”), the Orange Pi R2S (“R2S”), Banana Pi BPI-F3 (“BPI-F3”), and the Raspberry Pi 5 (“RPI5”). I’ve also included a few Intel mini PCs with the following CPUs (“N95”, “N100”, “i7-1360P” and “Core Ultra 7 255H”), as well as an AMD mini PC, the Minisforum AI X1 Pro (“Ryzen AI 9 HX 370”).
git-hooks - git hooks manager - LinuxLinks
git-hooks tries to reduce hook copies by using symbolic links to manage them.
Take pre-commit hook as an example. When git triggers pre-commit, git-hooks routes the execution to:
githooks directory under the repo directory, ~/.githooks directory under home directory, and the directory configured by git config –system hooks.global.
These three directories are called project scope, user scope, and global scope.
git-hooks is a fork of icefox/git-hooks
This is free and open source software.