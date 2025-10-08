news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 08, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu 25.10: What's New, What's Changed & Should You Upgrade? - OMG! Ubuntu —

From foundational changes that bolster the distro’s boot processes and Rust-ify core system components to new apps and desktop features — there’s a lot to love in the latest Ubuntu release.

The changes highlighted below are available to everyone from 9 October 2025, when Ubuntu 25.10 is officially released. A couple of tweaks only affect a fresh install rather than an in-place upgrade from Ubuntu 25.04, so keep that in mind.

No doubt you’re keen to learn more, so read on to discover what makes Questing Quokka such a quality release.