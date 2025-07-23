news
Raspberry Pi and Arduino, Other Linux Hardware
-
CNX Software ☛ M5Stack CoreS3 Lite low-cost IoT controller features magnetic backplate and 200mAh battery
M5Stack CoreS3 Lite is a cost-optimized ESP32-S3-based IoT Vision Hey Hi (AI) controller providing a cheaper version of the CoreS3 with a magnetic backplate and 200mAh battery instead of a DIN Rail backplate and 500mAh battery.
-
CNX Software ☛ Three high-performance RISC-V processors to watch in H2 2025: UltraRISC UR-DP1000, Zhihe A210, and SpacemIT K3
Some high-performance RISC-V processors are in the pipeline for the rest of the year 2025, namely UltraRISC UR-DP1000, Zhihe A210, and SpacemIT K3. We currently have limited information about each of those processors, but let’s see what information we can gather from the web, mostly as a result of the recent RISC-V Summit in China. UltraRISC UR-DP1000 – Octa-core 64-bit RISC-V SoC The first SoC is the UR-DP1000 octa-core from UltraRISC (the website loads slowly, and I could not find anything about the UR-DP1000 there).
-
peppe8o ☛ Use Passive Buzzer with Raspberry PI and Python
Last Updated on 22nd July 2025 by peppe8o In this tutorial, I will show you how to connect and use a passive (tonal) buzzer with a Raspberry PI computer board. A passive buzzer is a cheap and simple DC-powered element able to generate a multi-tone sound if triggered with low-voltage current.
-
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One-Hertz Challenge: Pokémon Alarm Clock Tells You It’s Time To Build The Very Best
We’ve all felt the frustration of cheap consumer electronics — especially when they aren’t actually cheap. How many of us have said “Who designed this crap? I could do better with an Arduino!” while resisting the urge to drop that new smart doorbell in the garbage disposal?