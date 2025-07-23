This month, Raspberry Pi launched two new components for embedded designs. The $4 Radio Module 2 adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to RP2040 and RP2350 projects, while the Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies offer a compact way to integrate Raspberry Pi’s 12MP camera into custom hardware.

Dream Boards has released the DreamHAT+ Radar, a compact add-on board that brings high-precision 60 GHz mm-wave radar capabilities to Raspberry Pi 4B and 5. Built around Infineon’s BGT60TR13C radar chip, the DreamHAT+ is designed for developers and researchers working on gesture recognition, presence detection, indoor tracking, and privacy-focused sensing, all without relying on cameras or microphones.

The Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit is an upcoming high-performance platform built for next-generation humanoid robotics, real-time sensor fusion, and generative AI at the edge. It delivers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance, includes 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and supports high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for deploying large transformer and vision-language models in real-time robotic systems.

LILYGO has unveiled the T-Watch Ultra, a multifunctional smartwatch platform that integrates wireless connectivity, location tracking, long-range communication, and intelligent motion sensing in a compact form. Built around the Espressif ESP32-S3, the device is targeted at developers working on embedded, wearable, and remote sensing applications.

Without you, there is no Internet. The Internet is so much more than just devices connecting to each other; it’s a place for all of us to come together to share information, experiences, and ideas.

After the big Thunderbird 140 ESR release, Thunderbird 141 looks like a small update that introduces a new ‘Archive’ action for email notifications, as well as an updated composer window that now shows a warning if your configured OpenPGP key expires soon.

Firefox 142 looks like another small update, only promising a couple of new features, including support for a flexible exception list to the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) Strict mode to fix broken site features caused by tracker blocking.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 comes after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 to improve support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol by displaying the status of active WireGuard connections directly on the dashboard of the web user interface and enabling support for Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO) to increase TCP throughput over WireGuard tunnels.

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.12, the fwupd 2.0.13 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the HP USB-C 100W G6 dock, Logitech bulk controller peripherals, as well as more MediaTek scaler devices.

As mentioned during beta testing, Firefox 141 is a small release that only introduces a couple of new features, one of them being the ability to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer requiring a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager.