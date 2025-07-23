news
SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.4.8 Released, (Tue, Jul 22nd)
Wireshark release 4.4.8 fixes 9 bugs.
Tom's Hardware ☛ DNS embedded malware technique used to create a hacker-inspired version of the popular Mad Libs word game — built on networking infrastructure to provide distributed version
Malware embedded in the ubiquitous Domain Name System inspired the creation of the world's most cursed take on mad-libs.
Security Week ☛ Dell Says Data Leaked by Hackers Is Fake
Dell confirms the compromise of a demo environment containing synthetic data after hackers leak allegedly stolen information.
Security Week ☛ Vulnerabilities Expose Helmholz Industrial Routers to Hacking
Eight vulnerabilities, including ones allowing full control over a device, have been discovered and patched in Helmholz REX 100 industrial routers.
Security Week ☛ Dior Says Personal Information Stolen in Cyberattack
Dior says hackers accessed personal information in a January 2025 intrusion. No payment information was compromised.
SANS ☛ WinRAR MoTW Propagation Privacy, (Tue, Jul 22nd)
Since WinRAR 7.10, not all Mark-of-The-Web data (stored in the Zone.Identifier Alternate Data Stream) is propagated when you extract a file from an archive.
