LILYGO T-Watch Ultra Features ESP32-S3, AMOLED Display, GNSS, and LoRa Connectivity

LILYGO has unveiled the T-Watch Ultra, a multifunctional smartwatch platform that integrates wireless connectivity, location tracking, long-range communication, and intelligent motion sensing in a compact form. Built around the Espressif ESP32-S3, the device is targeted at developers working on embedded, wearable, and remote sensing applications.

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit to Launch in Mid-August with 2070 TFLOPS AI Performance, Priced at $3499

The Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit is an upcoming high-performance platform built for next-generation humanoid robotics, real-time sensor fusion, and generative AI at the edge. It delivers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance, includes 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and supports high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for deploying large transformer and vision-language models in real-time robotic systems.

DreamHAT+ Enables 60 GHz Radar Sensing on Raspberry Pi 4B and 5

Dream Boards has released the DreamHAT+ Radar, a compact add-on board that brings high-precision 60 GHz mm-wave radar capabilities to Raspberry Pi 4B and 5. Built around Infineon’s BGT60TR13C radar chip, the DreamHAT+ is designed for developers and researchers working on gesture recognition, presence detection, indoor tracking, and privacy-focused sensing, all without relying on cameras or microphones.

Raspberry Pi Expands Embedded Lineup with Low-Cost Radio and Camera Modules

This month, Raspberry Pi launched two new components for embedded designs. The $4 Radio Module 2 adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to RP2040 and RP2350 projects, while the Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies offer a compact way to integrate Raspberry Pi’s 12MP camera into custom hardware.

Internet Society

How YOU Run the Internet

Without you, there is no Internet. The Internet is so much more than just devices connecting to each other; it’s a place for all of us to come together to share information, experiences, and ideas.  

9to5Linux

Thunderbird 141 Open-Source Email Client Adds ‘Archive’ Action to Notifications

After the big Thunderbird 140 ESR release, Thunderbird 141 looks like a small update that introduces a new ‘Archive’ action for email notifications, as well as an updated composer window that now shows a warning if your configured OpenPGP key expires soon.

Firefox 142 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

Firefox 142 looks like another small update, only promising a couple of new features, including support for a flexible exception list to the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) Strict mode to fix broken site features caused by tracker blocking.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 Improves WireGuard Support, Console Graphics Stack

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 comes after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 to improve support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol by displaying the status of active WireGuard connections directly on the dashboard of the web user interface and enabling support for Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO) to increase TCP throughput over WireGuard tunnels.

Fwupd 2.0.13 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP USB-C 100W G6 Dock

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.12, the fwupd 2.0.13 release adds support for updating the firmware on more hardware, including the HP USB-C 100W G6 dock, Logitech bulk controller peripherals, as well as more MediaTek scaler devices.

Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

As mentioned during beta testing, Firefox 141 is a small release that only introduces a couple of new features, one of them being the ability to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer requiring a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2025

Google Debuts OSS Rebuild Project
Google launches the OSS Rebuild project to verify open source packages and combat supply chain attacks through reproducible builds
This Core Ultra Tiny PC Is Built for Kubuntu Linux
Kubuntu Focus, the company selling PCs built specifically for desktop Linux
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone
This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms
 
Open source projects reject AI code over copyright concerns
Apart from performative dickheads, there’s one other huge problem: copyright
ESLint – find and fix problems in JavaScript code
US Fairphone OS devs hit back against GrapheneOS security claims
4 decades, 4 freedoms, 4 all users
The registration for the FSF40 celebration is open
A very warm welcome to 152 new associate members
The Free Software Foundation (FSF)'s spring fundraiser has come to an end
General-Purpose Linux Distros Explained
Learn what general-purpose Linux distros are and why they’re the go-to choice for many desktop and server users
Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings
Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button
Arch Linux users told to purge Firefox forks after AUR malware scare
The distro's greatest asset is arguably also its greatest weakness
The 10 Retro Games That Shaped Unix and Linux
Unix and Linux aren't names you might normally associate with games
World's first RISC-V tablet is finally fully baked - PineTab-V now ships with functional Linux for $159
At the 2025 RISC-V Summit, a full Debian-based table was introduced
Linux 6.16-rc7
released by Linus
5 reasons my Intel N100 mini PC running Linux is perfect for streaming
For an affordable and compact device, my Intel N100 mini PC, running Linux
Garuda Linux Is Revamping Its Hardware Support
The Garuda Linux team announced over the weekend changes to several packages that enable hardware support
5 reasons why BlueStar is the most beautiful Linux distro I have tried yet
What you consider beautiful is very subjective
KDE Plasma Adds Rounded Bottom Window Corners to Apps
KDE Plasma is getting in on the rounded bottom window corners action in its next major release
I Found a New Open Source Grammar Checker Tool And I Like it... Well... Kind of
Sometime simple is better
Fedora Must (Carefully) Embrace Flathub
Opportunity is upon us! For the past few years, the desktop Linux user base has been growing at a historically high rate
Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support
Geany 2.1, a lightweight and user-friendly IDE
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6 Brings Better SSH Validation
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6, an easy-to-use SD card preparation tool by Raspberry Pi
This lightweight Linux distro makes switching from Windows 10 easy
Lubuntu is a fast, no-frills Linux distribution for the masses - and it's perfect for reviving older hardware
What’s the Point of Linux “Anti-Something” Distros?
The biggest question our man in Italy has about Linux distros and other open source software projects taking political stances is
How the Free Software Foundation Battles the LLM Bots
As the Free Software Foundation approaches its 40th anniversary, it's facing ongoing and increasing distributed denial-of-service attacks.
Review: HeliumOS 10.0
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
