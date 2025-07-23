news
Pete Zaitcev: Floating Point
I'm unemployed right now and I go to job interviews once in a while. One time, the company was doing another Hey Hi (AI) thing, having to do with verifying that training computations were doing something useful, and not just "dumping a stream of floating point numbers".Until now I didn't think of it, but apparently Hey Hi (AI) is all in FP. And it reminded me how I worked in a CPU design place, where they had a group focused on FP. Those guys were doing FP since the days of transistor. They migrated their designs, generation by generation, through TTL, ECL, Bi-CMOS, CMOS.
In this blog you will learn how to set up clang-format with Qt Creator for consistent, automatic code formatting, including custom style files and exclusion rules for subdirectories.
This release, 3.14.0rc1, is the penultimate release preview. Entering the release candidate phase, only reviewed code changes which are clear bug fixes are allowed between this release candidate and the final release. The second candidate (and the last planned release preview) is scheduled for Tuesday, 2025-08-26, while the official release of 3.14.0 is scheduled for Tuesday, 2025-10-07.
There will be no ABI changes from this point forward in the 3.14 series, and the goal is that there will be as few code changes as possible.
Last weekend, I visited my brother-in-law’s family. After being enthusiastically greeted by my niece and nephew, they quickly returned to their game on the PlayStation. “What are you playing?” I asked. “Minecraft!” they shouted. If you already know where this is going, you’re ahead of me.
