posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2025



Quoting: Debian on Framework 12 —

My first impressions of the device are good - it is heavier than I anticipated, but very vell made. It is very easy to assemble and disassemble and it feels like it can take a hit.

When I started it the first time it took some minutes to boot because of the new memory module, but then it told me right away that it could not detect an operating system. As usual when I want to install a new system, I created a GRML live usb system and tried to boot from this USB device. But the Framwork BIOS did not want to let me boot GRML, telling me it is blocked by the current security policy. So I started to look in the BIOS where I could find the SecureBoot configuration, but there was no such setting anywhere. I then resorted to a Debian Live image, which was allowed to boot.