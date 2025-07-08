news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2025



Quoting: Trump T1 Phone Android OS vs. PureOS – Purism —

The newly launched Trump T1 Phone is marketed as a secure, privacy-respecting smartphone Made in the USA.

Not only is the hardware not Made in USA (it appears to be based on an off-the-shelf Chinese design from Wingtech and is believed to be assembled in China), the underlying software upon which it runs – the operating system – is Android, developed by one of the world’s largest data harvesting company, Alphabet (Google).

Ars Technica is also reporting that it’s possibly a device made in China.

As noted by Purism often in the past, Purism authors and maintains PureOS, which is a secure and privacy–respecting distribution of Debian GNU/Linux, and is not based on Android.