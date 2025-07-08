news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Applications
It's FOSS ☛ Packet is the GNU/Linux App You Didn’t Know You Needed for Fast Android File Transfers
Simple, fast file sharing between GNU/Linux and Android.
Games
-
Boiling Steam ☛ The Alters: Review
11 Bit Studios, responsible for This War of Mine (and many others), hits us in the feelings again with The Alters, a survival Sci-fi that mixes exploration, base management and “dating-sim”. It runs well on GNU/Linux and Steam Deck. You play as Jan Dolski, a builder worker and, because of a life-support problem on the crew capsules, the only surviving member of an expedition to mine rare elements in a newly discovered world. You soon realize that you are in a race against the nearby star radiation. Having to run away from the sunrise to a darker place on the planet. It is pretty clear that you will not be able to man your mobile base, that looks like a humongous bike tire, by yourself. You are steered to clone yourself, but not any kind of clone, Alters (ta-da). The rare mineral you find, plus your base weird computer, allow you to pluck memories from alternative timelines, where you took different decisions: What if I stand up my abusive dad? What if I dedicated more to my craft? What if I was a better partner to my now ex-wife? What if I made a better choice for facial hair?
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Farid Zakaria ☛ home-manager is a false enlightenment
Nix is designed around “packages”, entries in the /nix/store and creating links between them. Symlinking into your ~ home folder breaks this philosophy and ruins the reproducibility we hope to achieve.
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] Plus we share the releases of the past week and list the torrents we are seeding. [...]
Debian Family
-
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in June 2025
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Canonical ☛ The State of Silicon and Devices – Q2 2025 Roundup
Welcome to the Q2 2025 edition of the State of Silicon and Devices by Canonical. In this quarter, we have seen momentum accelerate in edge computing, as well as growing interest in hardware platforms designed for AI, automation, and long-term maintainability.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 899
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 899 for the week of June 29 – July 5, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
