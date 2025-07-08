GNU/Linux Leftovers

11 Bit Studios, responsible for This War of Mine (and many others), hits us in the feelings again with The Alters, a survival Sci-fi that mixes exploration, base management and “dating-sim”. It runs well on GNU/Linux and Steam Deck. You play as Jan Dolski, a builder worker and, because of a life-support problem on the crew capsules, the only surviving member of an expedition to mine rare elements in a newly discovered world. You soon realize that you are in a race against the nearby star radiation. Having to run away from the sunrise to a darker place on the planet. It is pretty clear that you will not be able to man your mobile base, that looks like a humongous bike tire, by yourself. You are steered to clone yourself, but not any kind of clone, Alters (ta-da). The rare mineral you find, plus your base weird computer, allow you to pluck memories from alternative timelines, where you took different decisions: What if I stand up my abusive dad? What if I dedicated more to my craft? What if I was a better partner to my now ex-wife? What if I made a better choice for facial hair?