Videos/Shows: Ask Noah, Ubuntu 25.04, Linux on FPGA

Tiliqua Brings FPGA-Based Audio and Visual Tools to Eurorack Systems

The platform uses the “SoldierCrab” FPGA System-on-Module, which integrates an LFE5U-25F FPGA, PSRAM, a USB PHY, and SPI flash. This module connects to a mainboard that handles power delivery, user input, debugging, and expansion. Users can switch between eight predefined bitstreams using a rotary encoder, with output channels soft-muted during reconfiguration. No computer is required for this process.

HydraLink Offers Open USB-to-Automotive Ethernet Interface for Testing and Diagnostics

HydraLink allows real-time packet forwarding between two interfaces when used in a master-slave pair configuration. This setup can be used to establish a transparent Layer 2 bridge for observing and manipulating traffic between automotive endpoints. Both 100 Mbps and 1 Gbps communication speeds are supported, and users can switch between modes using simple CLI commands.

VP2430 Vault Pro Featuring Intel N150 and 4x 2.5GbE in a Fanless Design

The VP2430 is a compact, fanless network appliance based on Intel’s N-series platform. As part of the Vault Pro series, it builds on earlier models such as the VP2410 and VP2420, introducing incremental enhancements in processing capability, thermal management, and connectivity.

Arduino Uno-like Board Gets Upgraded with Integrated Ethernet and USB Type-C

The UnoNet is a microcontroller board based on the ATmega328PB, designed with the same form factor and pin layout as the Arduino Uno Rev 3. It integrates Ethernet via a W5500 controller and includes a USB Type-C port, RJ45 connector, DC barrel jack, ICSP header, and reset button.

(Updated)Modular Cerebro Clusterboard Supports Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, Jetson, and Radxa CM5

Cerebro is an upcoming clusterboard platform launching on Kickstarter, designed for AI, edge computing, and embedded development. It supports a range of compute modules including Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5, NVIDIA Jetson, and Radxa CM5, providing a modular base for scalable systems.

(Updated) ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 with 240MHz RISC-V Processor, Zigbee, and Thread Connectivity

The ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 is another upcoming entry-level development board designed for IoT applications, featuring the ESP32-C5-WROOM-1 module. This board supports key wireless protocols, including Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth LE 5, Zigbee, and Thread.

Open Home Foundation Marks Second Year with Structural Changes and Home Assistant 2025.4 Update

April 2025 marked the start of the Open Home Foundation’s second year. Since its launch at the State of the Open Home 2024 event, the Foundation has grown rapidly, gaining broad community and industry support. Last month’s 2025 event highlighted key milestones from its first year and outlined plans for continued development.

LILYGO T-Echo Lite Offers Integrated LoRa, GNSS, and E-Paper Display in Compact Form

The LILYGO T-Echo Lite is a compact wireless development board designed for embedded applications that require long-range communication, positioning, and low-power display capabilities. Built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, the platform supports a wide range of wireless protocols and is available in several hardware configurations.

Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box with Touchscreen, RS485 Interface, and Optional Wireless Connectivity

The Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box is a development board designed for integration into standard 86-type wall enclosures. Based on the Luckfox-Pico-86-Panel series, it features Rockchip’s RV1106G2 or RV1106G3 processor and is intended for use in smart home interfaces and industrial control systems.

9to5Linux

Fwupd 2.0.9 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs

Coming a month after fwupd 2.0.8, this release introduces support for Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs, the ability to allow installing multiple database certificate updates at the same time, support for showing what certificate signed the EFI authenticated variable, new documentation about updating the KEK and database, as well as the ability to use readline to look up inputs from user, and make it optional.

Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Printers App, Linux 6.12 LTS, and Wayland Improvements

The new Raspberry Pi OS release improves screen locking by adding a custom front end that gives them a bit more feedback as to what is happening, while allowing them to lock the screen by pressing Ctrl+Alt+L, or by via the ‘Lock Screen’ option in the ‘Shutdown…’ dialog.

Slimbook Launches Kymera Black Linux Desktop Computer for Gamers and Creators

Slimbook Kymera Black is designed to adapt to the needs of every user, offering them a high level of customization and configurability, without compromising power and reliability. It features a versatile and innovative modular design ideal for professional or gaming use.

Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

As expected, the first Ubuntu 25.10 daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin), which arrived last month on April 17th, which means that they include the same core components and software versions as the Plucky Puffin release, such as Linux kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 desktop.

KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users

KDE Plasma 6.3.5 is here to fix a black or flickering lock screen issue for NVIDIA GPU users, a visual glitch with window shadows when using Night Light on certain hardware, a KWin crash caused by GPU resets, and a regression with the Activity Switcher sidebar being mis-positioned on multi-monitor setups.

Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14

Coming two months after Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-9, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 release is based on the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) operating system series and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.14 to offer users the best possible hardware support when running Clonezilla Live to backup their data.

Videos/Shows: Ask Noah, Ubuntu 25.04, Linux on FPGA

BleachBit 5.0 System Cleaning Utility Released with Major Upgrades
BleachBit 5.0 open-source system cleaning utility is out now with new cleaners
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
Mission Center 1.0: New Features, Better Performance
Linux system monitoring app Mission Center has put out its first update in 6 months – and it’s a big one
Redis Goes AGPL
Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint
A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria
Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14
Clonezilla Live maintainer Steven Shiau released today Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 as the latest stable version of this partition and disk imaging/cloning tool based on Debian/Ubuntu.
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.
Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds
This fan-made Linux-based OS was just released for Commodore-branded devices
Huawei unveils MateBook X Pro 2024 Linux Edition notebook
Huawei is launching new Linux Editions for some select and existing PCs
 
LibreOffice Conference Budapest 2025 and FLISOL Brasilia 2025
FSF Events and Kenya, UK, and IRC
Programming Leftovers
Databases: PostgreSQL's external_file v1.2, 30 years of MySQL
OpenBSD and OpenSSH Leftovers
My week with Linux: I'm dumping Windows for Ubuntu to see how it goes | Tom's Hardware
I'm ready to try joining that industrious four percent and installing Linux on my computers to use as my main OS
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Fedora and CentOS Leftovers
LibreArts Weekly and Upscaler 1.5.0 Released
Videos/Shows: Ask Noah, Ubuntu 25.04, Linux on FPGA
Kernel Space: AUTOSEL and Linux Kernel 6.6.89 in EasyOS
today's howtos
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
This is what I’m doing with my old Windows 10 PC instead of trading it in like Microsoft wants me to
The solution here is easy; once Windows 10 falls out of support, I will put Linux on the computer and use that instead
Codethink Trustable Reproducible Linux (CTRL OS)
A Linux-backed project shows how to save unsupported backdoored Windows 10 PCs by installing Linux
New Planet GNOME and GNOME Foundation’s New Executive Director
Fwupd 2.0.9 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs
Fwupd 2.0.9 is out today as the ninth maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Printers App, Linux 6.12 LTS, and Wayland Improvements
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today a new version of their Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi computers that introduces some new features, better touchscreen handling, and various Wayland improvements.
Slimbook Launches Kymera Black Linux Desktop Computer for Gamers and Creators
UE-based Linux hardware vendor Slimbook announced today the launch of Kymera Black as the next generation of their Linux desktop computer designed for creators, gamers, and hardware enthusiasts.
Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
As of May 1st, 2025, Canonical has officially opened the development of Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka), and now they published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.
Latest From Red Hat's Official Site (Some Buzzwords, Too)
Android Leftovers
Android’s phone taskbar isn't quite ready yet, but it's already getting a multitasking boost
PeerTube Mobile App v1 Is Out
The PeerTube mobile app has reached version 1
These 10 Linux Commands Showed Me How Much Better Life Is Off Windows
When I first switched to Linux from Windows, I was intimidated by the terminal
Interrupt: A Linux based Flipper Zero rival that just launched and is already funded
Interrupt, a new pen-testing gadget, has just launched on Kickstarter
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Games: Proton 10, Monster Hunter Bundle, SteamVR 2.10, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
Project management apps are my top productivity hack - and these are my favorites on Linux
Need to manage a small to medium-sized personal or business project
Empowering Engineers as Ambassadors: A Strategic Business Investment
When organizations embrace open source
I've used dozens of distros as a Linux power user, but this one feels truly different
If you're ready for a new approach to Linux
Ready to ditch Windows for good? This is the Linux distro I recommend for beginners
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface
Today in Techrights
Web, Sharing, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
15 Best Starter Apps for Ubuntu Users and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Programming Leftovers
Security Issues and Some Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
today's howtos
Hardware and Devices With Linux
Fedora / Red Hat / RHEL / IBM Leftovers
Applications: Immich, Qactus, CamPeek, BleachBit, Tauon
5 new picks
This Lenovo mini PC may be the computing system Linux users have been waiting for | ZDNET
Lenovo's ThinkStation P3 Tiny is a compact yet powerful machine, offering extensive customization options - including built-in support for Linux right out of the box
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and Late Night Linux
3 new episodes
Linux 6.15-rc5
"So we may have had a larger merge window than usual, but the rc releases continue to look pretty regular."
Mozilla on Google (Conflict of Interest)
Mozilla’s CEO discusses testimony in U.S. v. Google search case
Latest Issue of Linux Magazine
End of 10
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding and Linux-Friendly Devices
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Here's your up-close and personal look at Android's new battery icon
Fastfetch 2.42 System Information Tool Fixes Virtual Disk Bugs
Fastfetch 2.42 system information tool adds BIOS name normalization on OpenBSD
I use these 5 alternatives to the Adobe suite on my Linux workstation
With the release of the first commercial version of Photoshop in 1990
LibreOffice Documentation in 2024 – TDF’s Annual Report
In 2024, the documentation community continued to update LibreOffice guidebooks
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
IBM LinuxONE 5 and Ubuntu Server, a great combination from day one
Today, IBM announced the launch of their latest server: the new IBM LinuxONE Emperor 5
This Windows 11-like Linux distribution is aimed squarely at developers
Curious about Linux or ready for a superior dev platform? Try AnduinOS
5 most Windows-like Linux distros because old habits die hard
Windows 10's days are numbered
Upgrade to Freedom Campaign Shifts to End of 10
Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 on Oct. 14 and this will likely trigger a surge in unnecessary electronic waste (e-waste) on International E-Waste Day
Games: Junkyard Space Agency, Warfare Legacy Collection, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
If Motorola won't fix its poor Android updates now, when will it
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.27, and Linux 6.1.137
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.27 kernel
This Week in KDE Apps
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: BSD, GNU/Linux and More
Security FUD and Patches
Raspberry Pi, Hackable Hardware, Homelabs, and More
today's howtos
many howtos
Last Month From HowTo Geek and Bunnie Huang
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
9 of the best atomic or immutable Linux distributions
Features common to immutable distros includes but is not limited to
Free and Open Source Software
Review: CachyOS 250330
The CachyOS distribution is an Arch-based project which places a strong emphasis on speed
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though
Today in Techrights
