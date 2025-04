news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2025



Quoting: DietPi - extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution - LinuxLinks —

DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS. It’s primarily developed for single-board computers such as the Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, and Odroid.

The distribution is highly optimised for minimal CPU and RAM resource usage, ensuring your single-board computer always runs at its maximum potential.