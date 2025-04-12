news

This Week in Plasma: The beginnings of Wayland session restore - KDE Blogs

Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week there's big news: at long last, KWin has gained support for the initial version of the Wayland session restore protocol! This work was done by David Edmundson and Vlad Zahorodnii, and lands in Plasma 6.4.