(Updated) Sipeed Previews Compact, Low-Cost NanoCluster for Multi-SOM Computing

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Sony Introduces AS-DT1, Described as the World’s Smallest and Lightest Precision LiDAR Sensor

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

Zephyr RTOS 4.1 Released with Performance Boosts, IAR and Rust Support, and Broader Board Compatibility

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

Banana Pi Teases BPI-CM6 Module Featuring SpacemiT K1 RISC-V Processor

Banana Pi has shared details of its upcoming BPI-CM6 module, built with the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor. Though not yet launched, it is suggested for AI edge computing, robotics, industrial control, and network storage

Internet Society

Local Businesses Benefit from Burkina Faso’s Internet Development

Ten years ago, if there had been a submarine cable cut like the one that happened last year, most services in Burkina Faso would have been unavailable or hindered.  

Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2025

today's leftovers

  
Devices, FOSS, and more

 
Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock

  
The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs

 
Git is More Popular than Linux: Torvalds

  
Linus Torvalds reflects on 20 years of Git

 
Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7

  
Linux Mint Debian Edition is getting OEM support with the LMDE 7 release based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system.

 
Sparky 7.7

  
The 7th update of Sparky 7 – 7.7 is out

 
OpenSSH 10.0 released

  
OpenSSH 10.0 is out

 
IBM: End of DEI, Promotion of Buzzwords and Microsoft by Red Hat

  
Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects

  
Pinta 3.0 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform paint program written in GTK# for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms that brings numerous new features.

 
IBM, Red Hat, and AlmaLinux

  
Android Leftovers

  
Lenovo Legion Tab Review: Three months with Android’s iPad Mini

 
Linux Swap Explained: Do You Need It?

  
Find out if a swap partition is still necessary on modern Linux systems and how it influences system performance

 
Ubuntu Unity vs. GNOME: Choosing the Right Ubuntu Experience for Your Workflow

  
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions

 
10 Things You Should Do Right After Installing Fedora Linux

  
Any Fedora user will tell you that the operating system is great out of the box

 
Windows 10 is ending – Making the move to Linux

  
The time is almost here. Windows 10 is coming to an end. In October 2025

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution

  
DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS

 
This Week in Plasma: The beginnings of Wayland session restore

  
Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more

 
GNOME STF 2024 Project Report

  
The 2023/2024 GNOME STF project is mostly wrapped up now

 
This Week in GNOME: #195 Typed Weather

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 04 to April 11

 
GhostBSD 25 review - Old-school work and frolic

  
There's always the ultimate question, can they do better than Linux

 
Games: Marvel Rivals, Neverway, and Morwe

  
NethSecurity project milestone 8.5

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux, Hardware, and More

  
Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Report, Feren, and Pardus

  
Hardware Coverage at CNX

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web Browsers/Reads: RSS, Curl, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Red Hat, Fedora, and OpenELA

  
today's howtos

  
Here’s why I can’t switch back to Windows — Linux has some epic software

  
You've likely seen and heard all the claims that Linux has no software support

 
Upcoming FSF Events in Thessaloniki, Athens, and Toronto

  
Android Leftovers

  
Can't find your Android phone? Here's what to do to track it down

 
ParticleOS: Systemd's Very Own Linux Distro in Making

  
A Linux distro from systemd? Sounds interesting, right

 
The most important experimental distro you've never heard of gets new project lead

  
Plus a fresh version ... nine years after its last

 
This Joke Linux Tool Will Make You Seem More Productive

  
Let's face it, sometimes you just want your screen to look like you're getting some serious work done

 
GNU diff utilities: diffutils-3.12 released

  
This is to announce diffutils-3.12, a stable bug-fix release

 
GNU grep-3.12 released

  
This is to announce grep-3.12, a stable release

 
GNU Core Utilities: coreutils-9.7 released

  
There have been 63 commits by 11 people in the 12 weeks since 9.6, with a focus on bug fixing and stabilization

 
Windows TCO and Data Breaches

  
Hardware: RISC-V, Framework, Raspberry Pi, Anbox, and More

  
Games: Apocalypse Express, Civilization VII, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Google Keep for Android widget redesign rolls out

 
Interview with Mia Bajić

  
Mia Bajić, a software engineer with a passion for building communities. Mia is mainly active in the European Python community

 
padthv1 is an old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer

  
padthv1 is an old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer with stereo fx

 
postmarketOS in 2025-03: OP6 & MSM89x7 Camera, Generic SM7150, COSMIC, Musl Collation + I18n

  
The calendar has turned another page, and it's finally time for our eagerly awaited monthly update

 
Made in America: Purism’s Liberty Phone and the Vision of Security, Privacy, and Independence

  
In a world of pervasive adversarial nations building technology we all rely on

 
today's leftovers

  
Applications: Scikit-learn, GStreamer 1.26, gzip-1.14

  
Security Leftovers

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and BSD Now

  
today's howtos

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Fedora / IBM Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4 Released

  
Proxmox VE 8.4 is out now, featuring live VM migration with NVIDIA vGPU, API for backups, virtiofs, and updated open-source tech

 
APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface

  
The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.

 
Retro and Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
5 reasons the Pixel 9a is the Android phone to buy right now

 
Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK

  
Fwupd 2.0.8 is out today as the eighth maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
FreeDOS 1.4 Now Available — A Major Update for the Beloved DOS Revival

  
FreeDOS 1.4 open-source MS DOS-compatible OS released with updated core utilities, better reliability

 
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU/Linux Phone Apps, RISC-V, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Mozilla Advancing Social Control Media Again

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.2, Linux 6.13.11, Linux 6.12.23, Linux 6.6.87, Linux 6.1.134, Linux 5.15.180, Linux 5.10.236, and Linux 5.4.292

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.2 kernel

 
My 6 must-have Linux apps for productivity, and why they make work easier

  
Thinking about switching to Linux but worried about missing key apps

 
Games: DUCKSIDE, Sonic Rumble, and More

  
Linkwarden 2.10 Brings AI Tagging, Advanced Search, and More

  
Linkwarden 2.10 self-hosted bookmark manager introduces powerful new tools—highlighting, advanced search

 
Android Leftovers

  
This Android OEM could let you easily overclock or underclock your phone

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
openSUSE’s Agama Installer Lands with Enhanced Web UI

  
openSUSE's new Agama installer v13 is here, bringing hostname configuration

 
EasyNAS – Linux distribution designed for storage management

  
EasyNAS is a storage management system for home or small office

 
CAINE – live Linux distribution for digital forensics

  
CAINE (Computer Aided INvestigative Environment) is an Italian Linux live distribution created as a Digital Forensics project

 
Wesley Gardner presents: Draw and Paint Better with Krita

  
Some time ago we reached out to Wesley Gardner because, a bit belatedly, we saw he has published a great book on Krita, titled Draw and Paint Better with Krita

 
The easiest way to try out Ubuntu Linux

  
Don't have a spare computer? Afraid the installation will be too difficult

 
We’re in Kenya. Fedora at Murang’a University

  
On March 28, 2025, we brought Fedora to Murang’a University of Technology in Kenya

 
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
LWN on 6.15 merge window and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit

  
Making the OpenWrt One

  
Catching up with calibre

  
Calibre development started in 2006, when creator Kovid Goyal bought a Sony E Ink reader

 
Techrights Focus [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
