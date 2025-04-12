Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

This type of software application is responsible for retrieving and presenting information held on the World Wide Web, a system of interlinked hypertext documents accessed via the internet. Web browsers allow users to view web pages which often contain a mixture of text, images, videos, and other multimedia.

There are many different web browsers available for Linux, the most used are Google Chrome and Firefox. However, the market dominance of Google Chrome and Firefox does not mean that they are necessarily the best web browser for every situation.

Tangram is a different type of browser. This software is designed to organise and run web applications with each tab being persistent and independent.