posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2025



Quoting: Fwupd 2.0.4 Enhances USB Descriptor Recording —

Over a month after its previous 2.0.3 release, Fwupd, an open-source utility designed to make updating firmware on Linux-based systems easier and more automatic, rolled out its new 2.0.4 version.

Among the new capabilities is the ability to record the entire USB descriptor in the emulation data, ensuring that all relevant information is captured accurately and consistently.

Another important addition is a defined return code when network metadata refresh fails, which provides clearer guidance for automated update processes. In other words, if the refresh process encounters any issues, the system can reliably detect and respond to them, thereby boosting overall stability and predictability.