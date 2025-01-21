posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2025



Quoting: Beyond Ubuntu: Other Linux Distributions You Should Try —

The Linux landscape is vast. Years ago, I stopped trying to keep track of how many Linux distributions were available because it was becoming an impossible task. Needless to say, there are hundreds of operating systems for the Linux kernel.

What you might not know is that many of those distributions are based on a handful of versions, one of which is Ubuntu. If it weren’t for Ubuntu, we wouldn’t have distributions like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Edubuntu, Zorin OS, elementary OS, and so many more.

But what if Ubuntu (or its derivatives) isn’t your cup o’ tea? Where do you turn? Fortunately, even without adding Ubuntu into the mix, you still have plenty of options, all of which are outstanding desktop distributions.