today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Taking Screenshots in Hyprland
You have three easy methods to take screenshots in Hyprland. Learn more about it here!
It's FOSS ☛ Adding Grouped Items in Waybar
Ready to customize your Waybar? You can start by adding grouped items. Here's how it is done.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Jupyter Notebook with Nginx Proxy on Debian 12
Jupyter is a free and open-source web application for interactive computing and data science. In this tutorial, you'll learn how to install Jupyter and configure Jupyter Notebook on the Debian 12 server.
TecMint ☛ 8 Best Free Courses to Learn Large Language Models (LLMs)
If you’re looking to understand how these models work and how to use them effectively, there are several free courses that can help you get started.
Dan Langille ☛ The backup disk image … sparsebundle could not be accessed (error 19)
I wrote this back when and left it in drafts. Time to publishh. I was getting this message when one of my MacBooks was trying to back via TimeMachine to my FreeBSD ZFS server.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 24.04. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a powerful and popular GNU/Linux distribution that provides stability, long-term support, and a rich ecosystem of applications. However, some users may wish to explore alternative desktop environments beyond the default GNOME interface.
ID Root ☛ Nohup Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
In the world of GNU/Linux system administration and command-line operations, the nohup command stands out as a powerful tool for managing long-running processes. Whether you’re a seasoned GNU/Linux professional or just starting your journey with the command line, understanding the nohup command can significantly enhance your ability to manage and maintain GNU/Linux systems efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Parse Server on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Parse Server is a popular open-source backend platform that allows developers to build, test, and deploy web or mobile applications quickly. Originally created by Facebook, its open-source version provides a flexible and scalable environment ideal for modern development practices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PlayOnLinux on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint users often find themselves in need of running backdoored Windows applications on their systems. PlayOnLinux offers a solution to this common challenge, providing a user-friendly interface for the Wine compatibility layer.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jupyter Notebook on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jupyter Notebook on Debian 12. Jupyter Notebook has become an indispensable tool for data scientists, researchers, and developers alike. Its interactive environment allows for seamless integration of code, visualizations, and narrative text, making it a powerful platform for data analysis and scientific computing.
Dan Langille ☛ New vuln is out – where do I have that installed? – SamDrucker
I abandoned this post back in March h202 because I was unable to get keycloak to contact samducker. I’m publishing it now mostly because of SamDrucker. keycloak is a vnet jail. Interesting things happen there. From time to time, security issues are found within software.
Dan Langille ☛ Renaming and replacing zroot filesystems using mfsBSD
I am replacing one zroot with another because of missing binaries and suspect layout. The existing zroot is an old system predating current zroot layouts.
I have already copied over some filesystems via zfs send | zfs recv over ssh.
I will now try renaming the filesystems on the new drives and retain a able system.
Dan Langille ☛ Creating jails in a jail for testing /etc/jail.conf
I want to testing jail.conf, in a jail. I don’t want to test this on a host, because that might interfere with existing jails. This is related to a FreeBSD code review which will add support for jail.d – that means you can have something like /etc/jail.d.conf/foo.conf which is the configuration file for the jail foo.
Dan Langille ☛ Bacula dbcheck
I ran a bunch of Bacula dbcheck commands back in March 2023 and never published. Well, here they are.
Dan Langille ☛ Reproducing a batch insert for Bacula on PostgreSQL
My database server gets slow from time to time. It seems to happen repeatedly. I’m not sure why, but inserting large numbers of rows takes a very long time. This is a typical use-case for Bacula when recording what was backed up.
University of Toronto ☛ Thoughts on having SSH allow password authentication from the Internet
On the Fediverse, I recently saw a poll about whether people left SSH generally accessible on its normal port or if they moved it; one of the replies was that the person left SSH on the normal port but disallowed password based authentication and only allowed public key authentication. This almost led to me posting a hot take, but then I decided that things were a bit more nuanced than my first reaction.
Andrew Stiefel ☛ Markdown Files, Not Apps
Files, not apps. I’m convinced this is the best way to work in the future.
I write down almost everything important in my life: lists, ideas, plans, code, and articles. They form my extended memory. They are a record of what I’ve done, and who I’ve been. That’s why I only use markdown files.
Traditional document and note-taking apps like Word, Evernote, and Notion create data silos and vendor lock-in, limiting your ability to freely move and process information.
I discovered this the hard way when I tried to move between different ecosystems like Evernote and Apple Notes. Sure, there was a way to export my data. But it was a mess. Things broke, attachments went missing, and I spent hours converting, reformatting, and importing.
SANS ☛ Leveraging Honeypot Data for Offensive Security Operations [Guest Diary]
As your team identifies scanners and their associated IP addresses, this information can be stored in a private repository and leveraged as part of build scripts for your red team infrastructure. One could either block requests entirely using iptables, or perform a specific action when scanned by an IP in the list such as serving up a dummy-page or a redirect.