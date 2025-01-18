Tux Machines

LLM630 Compute Kit with Wi-Fi 6, GbE, and LLM Support for Edge AI

The M5Stack LLM630 Compute Kit is a development platform targeting edge computing and intelligent applications. It features Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, camera support, and expansion interfaces, designed to handle tasks such as computer vision, large language model processing, and other embedded applications.

PocketBeagle 2 Offers Compact Design with AM6232 Processor

The PocketBeagle 2 from the BeagleBoard.org Foundation introduces a compact design paired with enhanced performance and connectivity features. Built on the AM6232 processor, this board provides a 64-bit platform within the established PocketBeagle form factor.

Orbbec Unveils Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and Pulsar SL450 at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Orbbec introduced the Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and the Pulsar SL450 dToF Single-Line LiDAR. The Gemini 215, designed for high-precision scanning, features depth measurement accuracy of less than 0.5 millimeters, multi-camera synchronization, and a lightweight build, making it suitable for various short-range 3D scanning applications.

ASRock Industrial Introduces 4X4 BOX AI300 Series with AMD Ryzen AI Processors

ASRock Industrial has introduced the 4X4 BOX AI300 Series, a compact system built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. This fanned system includes features such as 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports, support for four displays, and flexible storage options.

RISC-V Based Milk-V Oasis Gets Canceled and Refunds Are Issued to Supporters

The Milk-V Oasis, a highly anticipated RISC-V-based Mini-ITX motherboard, has been officially put on hold. Despite its promising features and bold vision, the project was suspended indefinitely due to development challenges and uncontrollable factors, according to the Milk-V team.

Luckfox Brings Linux to Stamp Form Factor with Rockchip RV1106 Processor

The Luckfox Core1106 is a compact development board built around the Rockchip RV1106 chip. Designed to simplify hardware integration, it allows developers to efficiently verify designs or embed the board into products. With dimensions of 30 × 30 mm, the Core1106 is suitable for applications such as edge computing, IoT devices, and video processing.

Internet Society

Today’s US Executive Order is a Serious Win for Cybersecurity

The United States government is taking a major leap forward for cybersecurity. The newly released Executive Order on Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nation’s Cybersecurity calls on the US government to improve the security of its own systems. New cybersecurity procurement requirements for federal contractors will have a broad impact by leveraging the “power of the purse” to drive market demand for strong cybersecurity.

today's howtos

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life
Bubi at 400 [original]
Linux Devices and Open Hardware: PocketBeagle, RISC-V, and Nvidia Project DIGITS Running GNU/Linux
GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.
Apple Wants People to Use Proprietary Software to Run "Linux"
Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes
Deepin 25 changes direction
 
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
The Arch Linux Community Survey Results Are Here
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Open Hardware and Linux: ESP32, RISC-V, System76, and More
today's howtos
7 Docker containers that make Linux the perfect OS for a home lab
Games Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, GNU/Linux, and GamingOnLinux
Outlook for the new year 2025
Happy new year 2025! I wish a great year for you, and the global LibreOffice community
Red Hat is Promoting LLM Slop (Unethical), Fiscal Bubbles, and Sponsored (Bribed) Press
Best Free and Open Source Software
Dragora – independent Linux distribution
This Week in Plasma: Getting Plasma 6.3 in Great Shape
7 Raspberry Pi-Based Laptops and Tablets for Tinkerers
5 lightweight Linux distributions that will bring your old PC back to life
Security Leftovers
today's leftovers
AlmaLinux and Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Applications: Jellyfin, syslog-ng, and Best SSH Client for GNU/Linux
GNU Project: Guix User and Contributor Survey, FreeIPMI 1.6.15 release
Today in Techrights
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and System76
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.10, Linux 6.6.72, and Linux 6.1.125
Android Leftovers
LibreOffice 25.2 RC2 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2025
10 Linux apps I install on every new machine (and why you should, too)
If you're wondering which apps take priority on your new Linux machine
Klassy for development version of Plasma
You might have seen the awesome Klassy theme by Paul McAuley for Qt applications and window decorations for KWin
Security and Windows TCO
Games: Cubic Odyssey, THREAT VECTOR, and More
Android Leftovers
PureOS Crimson Development Report: December 2024
It’s a new year, and we are excited for the developments coming this year to Librem devices
MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9
MX Linux 23.5 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
3 reasons Pop!_OS might be the best Linux distro for gamers
There are some excellent Linux distros available
Sponsored Puff Piece, Microsoft Openwashing by OSI, and Programming
Best Free and Open Source Software
Raspberry Pi for BBS and All The Attacks On The RP2350
A pair of Raspberry Pi stories
today's howtos
GNU/Linux Applications: apt Clean Up Utilities, Libvirt 11.0.0, Bottles 51.18, Stacer, and More
ExTiX – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
ExTiX is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
Kirigami Addons 1.7.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of additional components for Kirigami applications
Security and Windows TCO
EasyOS Daedalus-series 6.5.5 and More
Today in Techrights
GNU/Linux and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Games: UID changes coming to Godot 4.4, Valve on SteamOS, and More
Mozilla and Spidermonkey
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Programming Leftovers
today's hows
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
Windows TCO and Incidents
Gaming on Linux, How openSUSE Stacks Up for Gamers
Tuxedo OS 20250115 launches with KDE Plasma 6.2.5, Vim 9.1, and more
Games: SteamOS, WebScreen, Steam Deck, and More
latest 9 articles from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
These hotels just added support for room keys on Android through Google Wallet
Free and Open Source Software
TigerOS – Portuguese Fedora remix
Windows 11 - There's still nothing worth my time
Luckfox Brings Linux to Stamp Form Factor with Rockchip RV1106 Processor
The “O” in “FOSS” does not stand for “obligation”
This post is inspired by the months-long temper tantrum thrown by Matt Mullenweg
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Hardware: RISC-V in China, Android and Linux-based Smart TFT Displays
Red Hat's Debuginfod project update 2024 and Adam Williamson's (Red Hat) new laptop and Silverblue
“SteamOS on a PC" and Android vs Linux for Gaming Handhelds
Security and FUD
Ubuntu Studio: Why you need this open-source Adobe alternative
running through some of the reasons to download Ubuntu Studio
LWN predictions and timeline
Today in Techrights
