Open Hardware and Linux: ESP32, RISC-V, System76, and More
CNX Software ☛ CrowPanel Advance: ESP32-S3 displays with replaceable WiFi 6, Thread, Zigbee, LoRa, and 2.4GHz wireless modules
Elecrow’s CrowPanel Advance is a family of 2.8-inch to 7-inch ESP32-S3 WiFi and BLE displays that supports replaceable modules for Thread/Zigbee/Matter, WiFi 6, 2.4GHz, and LoRa (Meshtastic) connectivity. Those are updates of the CrowPanel (Basic) displays introduced last year.
CNX Software ☛ Imagination exits the RISC-V CPU market
Imagination Technologies has decided to exit the RISC-V CPU market to redirect its resources to the development of its GPU and Hey Hi (AI) products.
CNX Software ☛ Home Assistant-compatible 60GHz mmWave radar sensor features a built-in IR blaster (Crowdfunding)
The eMotion Ultra is a Home Assistant-compatible 60GHz mmWave radar presence sensor with a built-in IR blaster with a 15-meter range, a brightness sensor, and a temperature/humidity sensor. It is powered by an Armv8-M KM4 microcontroller with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity and is targeted at simplifying complex smart home setups.
System76 ☛ System76 Workstations Chosen to Feature New Tech at CES and COVESA
Our computers cast new GIGABYTE, Ampere, and Tier IV products in the best light.
System76 ☛ Just Released: Premium Upgrades Abound for the Latest Pangolin Laptop
New all-aluminum build feels pristine in your hands, plus higher resolution and a larger screen.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker turns Raspberry Pi into a wireless USB flash drive for an embroidery machine
The Feral Engineer has created a wireless USB flash drive for his embroidery machine to avoid plugging a flash drive in every time he wants to use a different file.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Retro PC case flaunts floppy disk-style bay cover — Silverstone FLP01 will sell for around $130
Silverstone has uploaded the official product pages and manual for the upcoming FLP01 retro beige chassis.
Hackaday ☛ Gimbal Clock Relies On Servos For Its Cool Movements
In the annals of human history, clocks got boring there for a while. Most were just variations on hands spinning in a circle, with the occasional tweeting bird mechanism to liven things up. These days, we’re treated to all kinds of original and oddball designs, like this neat gimbal clock from [Twisted&Tinned].
Hackaday ☛ Neat Ring Clock Relies On Addressable LEDs
[WhiskeyTangoHotel] wanted to build an LED clock after seeing some great designs online. They elected to go after a ring clock design, based around the ever-popular WS2812B addressable LEDs.
Hackaday ☛ Building A 3D-Printed Strandbeest
The Strandbeest is a walking machine, a creation of the celebrated artist Theo Jansen. They can look intimidating in their complexity, but it’s quite possible to build your own. In fact, if you’ve got a 3D-printer, it can be remarkably straightforward, as [Maker 101] demonstrates.
Raspberry Pi ☛ The need to invest in AI skills in schools
Raspberry Pi Foundation CEO shares his thoughts on the need to invest in AI skills in schools.