posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 18, 2025



Quoting: 7 Docker containers that make Linux the perfect OS for a home lab —

Using Linux as the base of your home lab is a great way to open the door to countless software solutions and a lightweight operating system with impressive capabilities. Linux powers most servers in the world, so it's well-positioned to handle all your home lab needs. A great part about Linux is the excellent Docker container support and here are some of my favorite packages used in my own home lab that can help you get off to a good start.