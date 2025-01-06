today's howtos
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Create Partitions in GNU/Linux Using fdisk Command
In this guide, we will explain how to create partitions in linux using fdisk command step by step.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Change Your Prompt in Bash Shell in Ubuntu
Customize your bash shell easy with this simple guide so you are happy with your linux shell environment
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install PimCore on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Pimcore is a powerful, open-source platform designed to handle multiple digital experience needs. From Product Information Management (PIM) and Master Data Management (MDM) to Content Management System (CMS) capabilities, Pimcore can streamline the way businesses manage, centralize, and distribute their content.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bludit CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bludit CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Bludit is a powerful and lightweight Content Management System (CMS) that allows users to create and manage websites effortlessly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LiteCart on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
LiteCart is a robust and lightweight e-commerce platform designed to offer a seamless shopping experience for both merchants and customers. Its minimalist design ensures rapid performance without compromising on essential features, making it an excellent choice for small to medium-sized businesses looking to establish an online presence.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Microweber CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Microweber is an open-source drag-and-drop Content Management System (CMS) built on the PHP-based Laravel framework. It allows users to create and manage websites, blogs, or online stores with ease. Its intuitive nature, combined with features like live editing, e-commerce support, and a robust dashboard, makes it an appealing choice for beginners and experts alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Alacritty on Debian 12
Alacritty is a powerful, GPU-accelerated terminal emulator written in Rust. Renowned for its speed and simplicity, Alacritty harnesses the capabilities of modern graphics hardware to deliver exceptional performance.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: How to Use Cron to Schedule Regular Jobs
When you use Linux, you have everything at your disposal to create a powerful, flexible, and automated environment for whatever
ID Root ☛ How To Install RPM Fusion on CentOS Stream 10
CentOS Stream 10 is an emerging release in the Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) family. Acting as a rolling-preview of upcoming RHEL versions, CentOS Stream offers a unique opportunity for users to stay on the cutting edge of enterprise-grade GNU/Linux development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Textpattern on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Textpattern is a lightweight yet powerful content management system (CMS) that provides a robust platform for developers, publishers, and designers. Built on PHP and typically paired with MariaDB (or MySQL), Textpattern offers a clean, minimalist approach to website creation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Elasticsearch is a powerful, open-source search and analytics engine built on top of Apache Lucene. It is a critical component of the Elastic Stack (also known as the ELK Stack), used for storing, searching, and managing large volumes of data in near real-time.
N3wjack ☛ build a static website using Pandoc
Static websites are all the rage these days, and I get it. They are fast, secure, low maintenance and future-proof. I know the free and open source tool Pandoc can generate HTML files from Markdown, but can it be used to generate a static website?
Let’s find out!
University of Toronto ☛ There are different sorts of WireGuard setups with different difficulties
I've now set up WireGuard in a number of different ways, some of which were easy and some of which weren't. So here are my current views on WireGuard setups, starting with the easiest and going to the most challenging.