Jay - Wayland compositor - LinuxLinks
Jay is a Wayland compositor.
This is free and open source software.
Kathará - lightweight network emulation system - LinuxLinks
Kathará is a lightweight network emulation system based on Docker containers.
It can be helpful in showing interactive demos/lessons, testing production networks in a sandbox environment, or developing new network protocols.
Each network device is emulated by a container. Virtual network devices are interconnected by virtual L2 LANs.
Rust-Traverse - terminal based file explorer - LinuxLinks
Rust-Traverse is a terminal based file explorer. It is inspired by the NNN file manager.
It uses Ratatui for the terminal UI, with Crossterm for the terminal backend.
Dynamips - emulate Cisco routers - LinuxLinks
GNS3 is based on Dynamips and Dynagen (a text-based front-end for Dynamips) to create a complete virtual Cisco network, adding many additional features and most importantly making it easy to create, change and save your network topologies.
Dynamips is not maintained. But GNS3 has released an unofficial version of Dynamips that brings many improvements.
