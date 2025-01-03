Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver

Based on Fedora Linux 41, the Nobara 41 release switches to the open-source NVIDIA graphics driver by default, along with a cuda-devel option for additional CUDA package support, as well as the latest stable Vulkan drivers by default to improve support for some Vulkan games, and ships mesa-libgallium-freeworld compiled with x264/x265 codecs to improve screen recording.

PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux

Coming almost two months after PeaZip 10.1, the PeaZip 10.2 release adds GUI support for changing Brotli -q 11 and Zstd –ultra -22 compression levels, as well as support for manually deleting input files and folders at the end of tasks from the Options tab in the task progress dialog.

LinuxGizmos.com

HackerBox 0110 Explores MIDI and Synth Technology with Raspberry Pi Pico 2

HackerBox 0110 offers a hands-on kit for synthesizer technology, showcasing the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2. Equipped with the RP2350 microcontroller, the kit enables exploration of MIDI technology, sound synthesis, and digital audio applications, providing tools for both learning and experimentation.

PicoPD Pro: USB PD 3.1 Development Board with PPS and AVS Support

The PicoPD Pro is a compact development board with the RP2040 microcontroller, enabling USB PD3.1 features like Programmable Power Supply and Adjustable Voltage Supply up to 30V. It includes an AP33772S sink controller for USB-C functionality and offers a 5V rail output for powering external components.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2025

compositing windoiw managers

 
 





Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver

  
The Nobar Project released today Nobara 41 as the latest version of this Fedora-based Linux distribution for gamers that features unique, in-house tools and lots of performance improvements.

 
Another Celebration This Month [original]

  
The year started well for us

 
Fedora and IBM: Filipe Rosset's Bug Fixes and Mark J. Wielaard Shills a Front Group of His Employer

  
Some Red Hat things

 
CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures

  
Today, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released a new ISO snapshot for December 2024 with various improvements, updated components, a new default kernel, and other changes.

 
Pre-Alpha Version of Pidgin 3.0 Released

  
Pidgin 3.0 Experimental 1 instant messaging apps land with GTK 4 and Adwaita support

 
PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux

  
PeaZip 10.2 is out today as a new update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform file compression and encryption software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.


  
 


 
Games: Stardew Valley, Humble Bundle, and More

  
Latest 9 from GamingOnLinux

 
GNOME vs. KDE Plasma: Top Linux Desktops Compared

  
While GNOME and KDE Plasma stand as Linux's most popular desktop environments (DEs), they couldn't be more different

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.8, Linux 6.6.69, and Linux 6.1.123

  
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
5 lightweight Linux distributions with very low system requirements

  
If you have an aging computer and want to give it new life, there are plenty of lightweight Linux distributions that will serve you for years to come

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Kernel, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
some more leftovers

 
Why I'm Not Sold on Linux Tiling Window Managers

  
Many hardcore Linux users love tiling window managers meant to optimize screen space for productivity

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks for today

 
Security, Radio, and Hardware

  
hacking and broadcast

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development and Debian focus

 
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and GAFAM Discrimination

  
2 new episodes

 
today's howtos

  
mostly idroot

 
Games: Steam Deck, Gaming With Public Domain, and DOOM

  
3 stories for now

 
My Linux and Open Source Resolutions for 2025

  
Here's what I have decided for 2025. What are your resolutions

 
Sparky news 2024/12

  
The 12th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024

 
NerdFetch – fetch script using Nerdfonts

  
NerdFetch is a simple shell script which fetches information about your system

 
I measured KDE’s commit stats and the results surprised me!

  
Whilst commit numbers aren't a perfect measure of anything whatsoever

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Algol 68 GCC Front-End

  
This WIP is a GCC front-end for Algol 68

 
This Year in Linux, Liam Proven on Retro, and SCALE 22x’s Colocated Events

  
today's leftovers

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux focus

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS links

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
Security leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Updates From GNU Projects

  
GNU CTT and more

 
4MLinux 47.0 Released with Installation Support for Virtual (KVM) Block Devices

  
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 47.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.

 
LineageOS 22.1 released

  
been hard at work since Android 15’s release in September

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Using Hugo with Kate

  
My song & dance when I want to edit my website is a bit inefficient

 
Anticipating GIMP 3.0: Non-Destructive Editing, Proper CMYK - The New Stack

  
If GIMP 3.0 only came with one new feature, non-destructive editing would be the feature I’d want

 
Android Leftovers

  
Polestar knows you like Android so much, it's putting Android Auto in your Android Automotive

 
10 Cool Changes Ubuntu Received in 2024

  
As another year transitions from present to past, I want1 to recap the notable new features, changes, updates and innovations Ubuntu saw over the past 12 months

 
Why 2025 Will Not Be The Year Of Linux On The Desktop

  
One of the longest running jokes in our sphere is that the coming year will finally be the year of “Linux on the Desktop.”

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Best Free and Open Source Software: November and December 2024 Updates

 
Accessible-Coconut – Linux distro dedicated to

  
Accessible-Coconut (AC) is a community driven Linux distribution which is completely accessible for persons with visual impairments

 
KDE Plasma 6.2.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes

  
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.2.5 as the fifth and last update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series with more bug fixes.

 
We've Thrived Another Day (and Year) [original]

  
Happy new year, everybody!

 
Debian 13 “Trixie” Installer Alpha Released with Linux 6.12 LTS, RISCV64 Support

  
The Debian Project released today the first alpha version of the installer for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due for release next year.

 
FSF: "Free software is powerful because of you," says the chief, and "board members in 2024" on "achievements the FSF board has received this year"

  
latest from FSF

 
today's howtos

  
first one for the year

 
BSD: PF, DragonFly, and OpenBSD

  
Some BSD news

 
Security Leftovers, Especially Windows TCO

  
Windows TCO in US government

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles