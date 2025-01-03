posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 03, 2025



Quoting: GNOME vs. KDE Plasma: Top Linux Desktops Compared —

The biggest point of difference between GNOME and KDE Plasma is how they approach the desktop. While KDE Plasma provides a more traditional experience by default with tons of features under the hood, GNOME takes a different route, aiming to reinvent the desktop with a focus on minimalism.

GNOME's focus on simplicity, minimalist design, and a streamlined workflow culminates in an extremely unique and one-of-a-kind desktop experience. Unlike traditional desktops, GNOME strips away common elements like a bottom taskbar (or dock), desktop icons, folders, and widgets by default. Instead, you get a clean desktop designed to house only your active windows.

There’s a thin top bar, somewhat similar to the menu bar in macOS, where you’ll find system settings on the right, a date and time indicator in the center (which opens the Notification Area when clicked), and the Activities button on the left.