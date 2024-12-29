Recently I read 32 MiB Working Sets on a 64 GiB machine (via), which recounts how under some situations, Windows could limit the working set ('resident set') of programs to 32 MiB, resulting in a lot of CPU time being spent on soft (or 'minor') page faults. On Linux, you can do similar things to limit memory usage of a program or an entire cgroup, for example through systemd, and it occurred to me to wonder if you can get the same thrashing effect with cgroup V2 memory limits. Broadly, I believe that the answer depends on what you're using the memory for and what you use to set limits, and it's certainly possible to wind up setting limits so that you get thrashing.