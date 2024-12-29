today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Cgroup V2 memory limits and their potential for thrashing
Recently I read 32 MiB Working Sets on a 64 GiB machine (via), which recounts how under some situations, Windows could limit the working set ('resident set') of programs to 32 MiB, resulting in a lot of CPU time being spent on soft (or 'minor') page faults. On Linux, you can do similar things to limit memory usage of a program or an entire cgroup, for example through systemd, and it occurred to me to wonder if you can get the same thrashing effect with cgroup V2 memory limits. Broadly, I believe that the answer depends on what you're using the memory for and what you use to set limits, and it's certainly possible to wind up setting limits so that you get thrashing.
Xe's Blog ☛ How to make a Kubernetes debug pod that is actually root
Let's say you have a k8s cluster but running on a distro without SSH and god is dead requiring you to interactively debug the machine with a shell session. Wonder why you'd want to do that.
Xe's Blog ☛ How to force a Linux device to boot from USB when the GPU is dead and you can't do it from the BIOS
tl;dr: use
efibootmgr
Let's say you have a Kingston DataTraveler with a Linux ISO on it and want to boot from it, but your GPU is broken or something and you can't view output. Here's what you do:
List the potential boot targets with
sudo efibootmgr:
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shotwell on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Shotwell is a powerful and versatile photo management tool that allows users to organize, edit, and share their images effortlessly. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, it has become a popular choice among Ubuntu users for managing their photo collections.
ID Root ☛ How To Configure Syslog on Rocky Linux 9
Syslog is a crucial component of any Linux system, providing centralized logging capabilities that are essential for system administrators and developers alike. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through the process of configuring Syslog on Rocky Linux 9, ensuring you have a robust logging solution for your infrastructure.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ELK Stack on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ELK Stack on Linux Mint 22.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MusicBrainz Picard on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the digital age, managing your music collection efficiently is essential. MusicBrainz Picard is a powerful tool designed to help users organize their music libraries by providing accurate metadata and album art.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kanboard on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Kanboard is a powerful open-source project management tool that utilizes the Kanban methodology to help teams visualize their workflows and manage tasks efficiently. This guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of installing Kanboard on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, ensuring you have a robust platform for managing your projects.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Airflow on AlmaLinux 9
Apache Airflow is an open-source platform designed to programmatically author, schedule, and monitor workflows. It has become a favorite among data engineers and analysts for its flexibility and scalability in managing complex data pipelines. Installing Apache Airflow on AlmaLinux 9 can enhance your workflow management capabilities, allowing you to orchestrate tasks efficiently.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Earth on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install DNF Automatic on Fedora 41 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ Nmap Commands for Beginners: Simple Scanning Tips
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to install a motherboard
By following the right steps, you can easily prepare and install a motherboard inside a PC case in a matter of minutes.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: How to Run VirtualBox VMs from the Command Line
If you’ve finally started working with VirtualBox virtual machines, you’ve probably found the software incredibly easy to use.
How to Install GParted on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky GNU/Linux 9
GParted (GNOME Partition Editor) is an excellent tool for managing disk partitions. Because of its graphical user interface, even new GNU/Linux users can easily do disk partitions. With GParted on Almalinux 9, users can create, resize, move, and delete partitions, making it indispensable for system administrators and everyday GNU/Linux users.
