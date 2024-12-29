Open Hardware: Linux On Mobile, Arduino, and More
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-12-22 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (51/2024): Apps and other Updates
Tom's Hardware ☛ Arduino Plug and Make Kit Review: The Kit to start your journey
When getting started with electronics, we need a good kit to make the learning process as smooth as possible, and the Arduino Plug and Make Kit could be just the thing you need.
The Register UK ☛ Christmas 1984: A turning point for 8-bit home computing
A browse through the pages of the 1984 booklet from famous Brit catalog retailer Argos shows computers from Atari alongside the Commodore 64 and Sinclair ZX Spectrum. The shelves of retailers were packed with products from manufacturers that, in hindsight, were perhaps a bit over-optimistic.
Still, in 1984, UK consumers were spoiled for choice. As well as Sinclair's products, the BBC Micro was available alongside the Acorn Electron. There were new computers from Commodore in the form of the Plus/4 and Commodore 16.
CCC ☛ 7 Years Later: Why And How To Make Portable Open Hardware Computers (Relive)
After more than 7 years, a small team of hackers and designers in Berlin are about to release the third generation of their Open Hardware laptop family: MNT Reform Next. Here, Lukas "minute" Hartmann will discuss why we need Open Hardware computers, what we learned through trial, error and hardship of designing and hand-assembling over 1000 of them by hand, and how you can claw back some autonomy over your hardware from Big Computer.
Hackaday ☛ A Low-Cost Spectrometer Uses Discrete LEDs And Math
A spectrometer is a pretty common lab instrument, useful for determining the absorbance of a sample across a spectrum of light. The standard design is simple; a prism or diffraction grating to break up a light source into a spectrum and a detector to measure light intensity. Shine the light through your sample, scan through the spectrum, and graph the results. Pretty easy.
Hackaday ☛ Building A 3D Printed Phone Handset With Mil-Spec Style
In general, military gear is designed to be rugged and reliable. A side effect of this is that the equipment usually has a distinct visual look that many people find appealing. You might not need a laptop that can survive being in a war zone, but plenty of hackers have picked such machines up on the second hand market anyway.
Hackaday ☛ Full Color 3D Printing With PolyDye And Existing Inkjet Cartridges
Being able to 3D print FDM objects in more than one color is a feature that is rapidly rising in popularity, assisted by various multi-filament systems that allow the printer to swap between differently colored filaments on the fly. Naturally, this has the disadvantage of being limited in the number of colors, as well as wasting a lot of filament with a wipe tower and filament ‘poop’. What if you could print color on the object instead? That’s basically what the community-made PolyDye project does, which adds an inkjet cartridge to an existing FDM printer.
Hackaday ☛ Circuit Secrets: Exploring A $5 Emergency Light
Who would’ve thought a cheap AliExpress emergency light could be packed with such crafty design choices? Found for about $5, this unit uses simple components yet achieves surprisingly sophisticated behaviors. Its self-latching feature and decisive illumination shut-off are just the beginning. A detailed analysis by [BigCliveDotCom] reveals a smart circuit that defies its humble price.