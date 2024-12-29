Open Hardware: Linux On Mobile, Arduino, and More

A browse through the pages of the 1984 booklet from famous Brit catalog retailer Argos shows computers from Atari alongside the Commodore 64 and Sinclair ZX Spectrum. The shelves of retailers were packed with products from manufacturers that, in hindsight, were perhaps a bit over-optimistic.

Still, in 1984, UK consumers were spoiled for choice. As well as Sinclair's products, the BBC Micro was available alongside the Acorn Electron. There were new computers from Commodore in the form of the Plus/4 and Commodore 16.