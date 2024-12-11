posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2024



Quoting: Linux, openSUSE ready for Everyday Users - openSUSE News —

Most people don’t give much thought to their operating system, but with Windows 10 support ending in October 2025, many will start searching for alternatives that keep them secure without spending more than $100 for a software upgrade or on hardware that still works perfectly.

User-friendly Linux distribution like openSUSE and others offer an excellent solution for everyday tasks like social media, video conferencing, web browsing and more.

If you’re a casual computer user wondering whether you can accomplish the same tasks on Linux that you’ve been doing on Windows, the answer is a resounding YES!

From messaging apps like Telegram to video conferencing with Zoom, openSUSE has you covered. This guide will show you how easy it is to get started with Linux and continue using the apps and tools you’re familiar with.