AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2024



Today, AlmaLinux OS Foundation has announced the immediate availability of AlmaLinux 10 Beta, code-named “Purple Lion.” This pre-release version comes as a milestone offering for all supported architectures, including x86_64, x86_64_v2, ARM64 (aarch64), IBM PowerPC (ppc64le), and IBM Z (s390x).

In parallel with the Beta, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation is also introducing the AlmaLinux OS “Kitten.” Designed to assist in developing and preparing subsequent AlmaLinux releases, Kitten provides a more transparent look into the project’s build process and fosters deeper community engagement.

Immediately, however, I want to clarify that while Kitten is based on CentOS Stream and thus may include some package versions newer than those in the AlmaLinux 10 Beta, it should be viewed as a distinct environment rather than a direct preview of final release content. Now, back to the topic.