GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
MakuluLinux Hey Hi (AI) podcast
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 812: Firefox And The Future
This week, Jonathan Bennett and David Ruggles chat with Sylvestre and Brian about Firefox! What’s up in the browser world, what’s coming, and what’s the new feature for Firefox on mobile that has Jonathan so excited? Watch to find out!
Graphics Stack
CNX Software ☛ Vulkan 1.4 3D graphics and compute API released
The Khronos Group has just announced the release of Vulkan 1.4 cross-platform 3D graphics and compute Hey Hi (AI) The new release makes some of the optional extensions and features mandatory, adds streaming transfers, and supports 8K rendering on up to eight targets. Minimum hardware limits have also been increased including at least seven maxBoundDescriptorSets and eight maxColorAttachments.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Winners in the Month of LibreOffice, November 2024 – Get your free sticker pack!
At the beginning of November, we began a new Month of LibreOffice campaign, celebrating community contributions all across the project.
FSFE
EDRI ☛ Free Software Foundation Europe intervenes in landmark Fashion Company Apple vs European Commission case [Ed: Wrongly describes them as "Free Software Foundation Europe"; they are not allowed to use this misleading name and they also front for Microsoft]
EDRi member Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) is taking a stand against Fashion Company Apple in a landmark case at the Court of Justice of the European Union, where the tech giant is challenging EU digital law. This intervention could help users and developers of Free Software.
