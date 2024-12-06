Security Leftovers
-
Sven Hoexter: Looking at x509 Certificate Chains
Sometimes you've to look at the content of x509 certificate chains. Usually one finds them pem encoded and concatenated in a text file.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Red Hat (go-toolset:rhel8, grafana, kernel, kernel-rt, kernel:4.18.0, pam, pam:1.5.1, pcs, postgresql:12, postgresql:15, postgresql:16, python3:3.6.8, qemu-kvm, rhc, rhc-worker-playbook, and virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel) and SUSE (ansible-10, ansible-core, avahi, bpftool, python, python3, python36, webkit2gtk3, and xen).
-
The Straits Times ☛ Nacsa investigates alleged breach exposing identity card data of 17 million Malaysians
Bad actors have offered the data for sale on the Dark Web, said a dark web threat intelligence firm.
-
TechCrunch ☛ Linux Foundation report highlights the true state of open source libraries in production apps | TechCrunch [Ed: Remember who LF fronts for; it's not a friend]
A new report from the Linux Foundation highlights the true state of open source libraries in production apps.
[...]
Produced by The Linux Foundation in partnership with the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) and Harvard University, the report follows two previous installments in 2015 and 2020, respectively. The latest one is available for download now.