Nitrux 3.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12, Better Support for NVIDIA Users

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 03, 2024



The monthly Nitrux release cycle continues and Nitrux 3.8 is here with the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 kernel by default and better support for NVIDIA users by enabling NVIDIA Dynamic Boost and the creation of NVIDIA device nodes, along with new udev rules for NVIDIA hardware.

Nitrux 3.8 also introduces three new tools, namely devmem2, a simple program to read and write from/to any location in memory, msr-tools, a set of utilities that enable reading and writing MSRs from userspace, and policycoreutils, a set of core utilities that are required for the basic operation of the SELinux system.

