Installing Jenkins on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Jenkins has gained immense popularity by providing developers with a platform to build, test, and deploy software at scale; thus, if you are an Almalinux 9 user and want to install Jenkins on it, here is the tutorial. What is Jenkins?
Linux Capable ☛ How to Use DNF5 System-Upgrade Command to Upgrade Fedora
James G ☛ prefers-reduced-motion and search-as-you-type
The more people talk about CSS features, the more likely it is that developers will hear about them. I learned about oklch in a talk about CSS colours. I learned why rem and em are significant after conversations with friends and reading about the topics online.
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Filter, then compute
When you are designing a search engine, it is important to filter documents that match a criteria before doing any additional processing. For example, consider a scenario where you search for “coffee” in a search engine. If the search engine computes a relevance score of all documents to the term “coffee”, the server will be doing a lot of extra work. It is more effective for the search engine to find all documents that contain the word “coffee”, then score them.
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Highlighted time since article publication
The Guardian adds a “This article is more than” box in yellow to the top of articles older than a certain time. This box indicates how long ago an article was published. This feature provides readers with an important piece of context. If a reader sees the box, it means they are reading something that was not published recently.
Markup from Hell ☛ A link on a logo in the header, what should the alt-text be? - HTMHell
It's a common pattern to use a logo in the header as a link to the homepage. But what should be the alt-text of that image? "the site name" or "homepage" or "logo" or "IMG_123"? Does it even matter?
Markup from Hell ☛ Starting off right: Where autofocus shines
Focus is where the user is on your website. It's what makes it possible to navigate your site with the keyboard or other assistive technologies, and it's how a browser knows which form element you're typing in. It's vital to get right if you want to build good websites.
Whenever you're dealing with code that can “steal” focus you have to be aware of how that affects your visitor. So it's not strange that many folks will tell you to leave focus alone, to stay away from tabindex and autofocus.
University of Toronto ☛ Using systemd-run to limit something's memory usage in cgroups v2
Once upon a time I wrote an entry about using systemd-run to limit something's RAM consumption. This was back in the days of cgroups v1 (also known as 'non-unified cgroups'), and we're now in the era of cgroups v2 ('unified cgroups') and also ZRAM based swap. This means we want to make some adjustments, especially if you're dealing with programs with obnoxiously large RAM usage.
James G ☛ Designing navigation on my personal website
The homepage shows my latest writings and provides context on my website. The sidebar provides navigation links that represent the main topics I write about on my website and pages I think are important. Category and date links on articles help readers find more writing that match a specific month of publication of category. Search allows wide exploration; readers can enter a keyword to find documents that match the query.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on Fedora 41
Kdenlive, short for KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is a feature-rich video editing application that caters to both beginners and advanced users. Its intuitive interface, coupled with professional-grade tools, makes it a go-to choice for many GNU/Linux enthusiasts and content creators.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSSL on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenSSL on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. OpenSSL is a robust, full-featured toolkit for general-purpose cryptography and secure communication over computer networks. It is widely used to secure web traffic, encrypt data, and manage certificates.
ID Root ☛ How To Install HandBrake on Fedora 41
HandBrake is a powerful, open-source video transcoder that allows users to convert video files from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs. Whether you’re looking to compress videos for easier sharing, convert files for compatibility with specific devices, or simply want to edit your media, HandBrake provides a comprehensive solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Chkrootkit on Manjaro
In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, ensuring the integrity of your system is paramount. One effective tool for detecting rootkits on GNU/Linux systems is chkrootkit. This article will provide a comprehensive guide on how to install chkrootkit on Manjaro, a popular Arch-based GNU/Linux distribution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install uTorrent on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the latest long-term support release, brings a host of improvements and new features to the popular GNU/Linux distribution. For users who enjoy downloading and sharing files via the BitTorrent protocol, installing uTorrent on this fresh Ubuntu version can be a valuable addition to their system.
ID Root ☛ How To Setup UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to setup UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. UFW, short for Uncomplicated Firewall, is a powerful yet straightforward tool designed to manage your Ubuntu server’s network security.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Avidemux on Fedora 41
Avidemux is a powerful, open-source video editing tool that is widely used for tasks such as cutting, filtering, and encoding video files. Whether you’re a beginner looking to perform basic edits or an experienced user needing advanced features, Avidemux offers a user-friendly interface and supports a wide range of video formats.
TecMint ☛ Arch Linux Cheat Sheet: Essential Commands for New Users
To make your Arch Linux journey smoother, here’s a cheat sheet of essential commands that will help you manage and navigate your system confidently.
Medevel ☛ Manage Customer Support Effortlessly with Frappe Helpdesk: 3-Minute Docker Installation Guide
Customer support is a critical part of every business, but finding a solution that’s simple, affordable, and effective can be a challenge.
SlashGear ☛ Raspberry Pi Password Not Working? Here's What You Can Do
The Raspberry Pi is indeed versatile as it is powerful. And if you are a tech hobbyist, it would be a missed opportunity not to try out its many capabilities in different areas of your home. So to make the most out of your Pi while expanding your skills, you're probably working with more than one board at the same time. Maybe you have a smart sunrise alarm in your bedroom, a media center running in your living room, and perhaps even a couple of automated watering and monitoring systems keeping your outdoor plants happy.