Focus is where the user is on your website. It's what makes it possible to navigate your site with the keyboard or other assistive technologies, and it's how a browser knows which form element you're typing in. It's vital to get right if you want to build good websites.

Whenever you're dealing with code that can “steal” focus you have to be aware of how that affects your visitor. So it's not strange that many folks will tell you to leave focus alone, to stay away from tabindex and autofocus.