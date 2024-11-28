Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

Revolution Pi has been designing and manufacturing successful products with Raspberry Pi Compute Modules for years. In this guest post, they talk about why they continue to choose Raspberry Pi technology, and discuss their experience designing with our brand-new Compute Module 5.

Revolution Pi has been building flexible industrial devices with Raspberry Pi Compute Modules since the very beginning. As a long-time partner, we have witnessed their impressive evolution from the first to the fifth generation over the past ten years.