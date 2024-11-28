Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Jeff Geerling ☛ Home Assistant Yellow - instant 2x IoT speedup with CM5
Because I was running an eMMC CM4 in the Yellow before, I ran a full backup (and downloaded it), yanked the CM4, flashed HAOS to a new NVMe SSD, and plugged that and the CM5 into my Yellow. After running a Restore (it's a handy option right on the first page that appears when you access homeassistant.local), I was up and running like there was no difference at all—just everything was a little more snappy.
Jonas Hietala ☛ The current T-34 keyboard layout
I’ve been documenting my own keyboard layout in a series for a while now. But as the layout is constantly changing it’s been difficult to piece together how the layout currently looks like, so this post tries to show how the layout looks right now in it’s entirety.
Jonas Hietala ☛ I designed my own keyboard layout. Was it worth it?
Almost two and a half years ago I embarked on the journey to change keyboard layout. At first I tried out existing ones, but it didn’t take long before I figured it’s better to develop my own—and things went downhill fast from there.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 receives the active cooler that it really needs
Hot on the heels of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 release, EDATec has announced something that we wished was included as standard. EDATec has designed a $7 active cooler (ED-CM5ACOOLER) which offers passive and active cooling to the flagship Compute Module board.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Compute Module 5 on sale now from $45
Today we’re happy to announce the much-anticipated launch of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, the modular version of our flagship Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, priced from just $45.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Powering industrial innovation: Compute Module 5 meets Revolution Pi
Revolution Pi has been designing and manufacturing successful products with Raspberry Pi Compute Modules for years. In this guest post, they talk about why they continue to choose Raspberry Pi technology, and discuss their experience designing with our brand-new Compute Module 5.
Revolution Pi has been building flexible industrial devices with Raspberry Pi Compute Modules since the very beginning. As a long-time partner, we have witnessed their impressive evolution from the first to the fifth generation over the past ten years.
The Register UK ☛ Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 cranks up the power
However, while the Compute Module 4 was joined by the 4S and a return to the previous DDR-SODIMM form factor; the Compute Module 5 (CM5) is mechanically almost identical to the 4. Just considerably swifter, thanks to the Pi 5 silicon.
The CM5 uses a BCM2712 Cortex-A76 64-bit SoC running at 2.4 GHz and has memory options from 2 GB through to 16 GB of SDRAM, although the latter won't arrive until 2025, and 8, 16, 32, or 64 GB of eMMC flash memory. There is also a CM5Lite version with no eMMC flash memory.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Raspberry Pi CM5 is 2-3x faster, drop-in upgrade (mostly)
The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is smaller than a credit card, and I already have it gaming in 4K with an eGPU, running a Kubernetes cluster, and I even upgraded my NEC Commercial display from a CM4 to CM5, just swapping the Compute Modules!
The Compute Module 4 was hard to get for years. It launched right after the COVID supply chain crisis, leading to insane scalper pricing.
It was so useful, though, that Raspberry Pi sold every unit they made, and they're inside everything: from commercial 3D printers, to TVs, to IP KVM cards.
Jonas Hietala ☛ Jonas Hietala: Building my ultimate keyboard
I’ll go one step further to say that no keyboard is universally the ultimate because it’s impossible to agree on how to rank different keyboards. For example, while I personally prefer a split keyboard, you might not. Some people have very long fingers and some have very short fingers, making some layouts more preferable. Others may not even have 10 fingers (or both hands), requiring more drastic modifications.
If an ultimate keyboard exists, it differs from person to person. This is my attempt to build my ultimate keyboard.
Jonas Hietala ☛ Jonas Hietala: The current Cybershard layout
This is the keyboard layout I’m using for my custom keyboard that I generated, printed, and hand-wired. It’s a minimalistic keyboard of 35 keys and features an integrated trackball on the right-hand side.
The keyboard layout started out as a direct copy of the T-34 keyboard layout, with some small modifications from the 34-key keyboard T-34 was designed for: [...]
TuMFatig ☛ 10" rack 33³ cube storage
Having set up a Datacenter room in my youth, I was aware of the rack system. But the default size is 19" wide and wouldn’t fit in my Kub. I could have gone for a LackRack but I didn’t want to change my furniture as the 33cm of depth is precisely the maximum that fits in my work zone.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Christmas shopping guide
It’s the most wonderful time of the year… to give someone on your gift list something (or all things) Raspberry Pi. The past year has seen many exciting new releases, so we understand if you’re sat scratching your head at what to buy your favourite Raspberry Pi fanatic. But look no further! For the sake of your peace, and in a show of our goodwill, we elves have gone and done all the work for you. Good tidings we bring.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Raspberry Pi Adds 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 To Pico 2 Board
The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, launched at $7, is the wireless-enabled version of the Pico 2. Featuring the RP2350 microcontroller and a CYW43439 modem, it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a cost-effective option for Internet of Things projects.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Raspberry Pi Officially Launches Compute Module 5 Starting at $45
Raspberry Pi has launched the Compute Module 5, the modular iteration of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, now available starting at $45. Key features include Gigabit Ethernet, dual HDMI outputs, PCIe support, and more.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Pocket 4 with 8.8″ High-Refresh LTPS Screen, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and 45Wh Battery
Indiegogo recently introduced the GPD Pocket 4, a compact PC powered by AMD’s latest processors, including the Ryzen AI9 HX370. It features up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, an M.2 NVMe port, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.