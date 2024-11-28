Programming Leftovers
Dr Jonathan Carroll ☛ These Languages are Accumulating
I keep saying that the more programming languages you know, the more you will understand all the others you know - I’m now at the point where I want to solve every problem I see in a handful of different languages. They all offer different functionality, and some are certainly more suited to particular problems than others, but there’s a world of difference between two characters and importing from two libraries.
Daniel Fedorin ☛ Implementing and Verifying "Static Program Analysis" in Agda, Part 6: Control Flow Graphs
In the previous section, I’ve given a formal definition of the programming language that I’ve been trying to analyze. This formal definition serves as the “ground truth” for how our little imperative programs are executed; however, program analyses (especially in practice) seldom take the formal semantics as input. Instead, they focus on more pragmatic program representations from the world of compilers. One such representation are Control Flow Graphs (CFGs). That’s what I want to discuss in this post.
Marijke Luttekes ☛ Setting up new developers for success: blog edition / Marijke Luttekes
Did you see my presentation about setting up new developers for success? If you missed it or want to dive into the subject again, I have a treat for you today.
This article is not a transcript but semi-new content using the presentation slide copy as headings. I also added bonus content to the bottom of the article.
Rlang ☛ Deleting Multiple Columns in R: A Step-by-Step Guide for Data Frame Manipulation
When working with data frames in R, it’s common to encounter situations where you need to delete or drop multiple columns at once. Whether you’re cleaning up your dataset, removing unnecessary variables, or narrowing down your analysis, knowing how to efficiently remove multiple columns is a crucial skill for any R programmer. In this article, we’ll explore several methods to delete multiple columns in Base R, providing clear examples for each approach.
Rlang ☛ Spilhaus
After seeing this post by Cédric Vidonne I had to try to use the Spilhaus projection too.
[Repeat] Rlang ☛ The Benefits of Fully Utilizing UX/UI Design Throughout the Project Journey for Extractable
Quite often, the involvement of a designer in a project is temporary, depending on the budget, deadlines, planning, etc. This approach is mainly used in projects with small budgets or at the POC stages, where a working prototype needs to be built to test hypotheses. From a utilization standpoint, this seems reasonable.
However, another reason could be the client’s underestimation of the importance of the designer’s work throughout the entire project, as a result of a lack of awareness about potential benefits.
Well, allow me to shed some light on full-cycle design processes and the resulting advantages that this approach brings.
Kodsnack ☛ Kodsnack 612 - Where types first come in, with Pedro Abreu
Fredrik talks to Pedro Abreu about the magical world of type theory. What is it, and why is it useful to know about and be inspired by?
Pedro gives us some background on type theory, and then we talk about how type theory can provide new ways of reasoning about programs, and tools beyond tests to verify program correctness. This doesn’t mean that all languages should strive for the nirvana of dependent types, but knowing the tools are out there can come in handy even if the code you write is loosely typed.
KDAB ☛ CLI++: Upgrade Your Command Line
In a recent email, KDABian Leon Matthes highlighted some of his go-to command line tools for everyday use on Unix. His recommendations sparked a lively exchange among our colleagues, each sharing their own favorite utilities.
Many of these tools offer efficient alternatives to standard Unix programs, speeding up the workflow or otherwise enriching the development experience.
This article aims to serve as a resource for the wider community, encouraging others to explore these tools and upgrade their command line setup for improved productivity.
Niels Cautaerts ☛ Niels Cautaerts - Python dependency management is a dumpster fire
Dependencies are like a bonfire: comfortable as long as you take proper precautions. Unfortunately, Python has two problems when it comes to dependencies: [...]
Armin Ronacher ☛ Constraints are Good: Python's Metadata Dilemma
There is currently an effort underway to build a new universal lockfile standard for Python, most of which is taking place on the Python discussion forum. This initiative has highlighted the difficulty of creating a standard that satisfies everyone. It has become clear that different Python packaging tools are having slightly different ideas in mind of what a lockfile is supposed to look like or even be used for.
In those discussions however also a small other aspect re-emerged: Python has a metadata problem. Python's metadata system is too complex and suffers from what I would call “lack of constraints”.
Robert Pfotenhauer ☛ A single Bash script to blog with
Recently I stumbled across a completely different approach that I had never heard of before: bashblog[1], a single Bash script to create blogs. Since the repo is apparently no longer regularly maintained, I looked around the forks to see if there was anything promising and found it at jakimfett[2].
