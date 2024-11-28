Quite often, the involvement of a designer in a project is temporary, depending on the budget, deadlines, planning, etc. This approach is mainly used in projects with small budgets or at the POC stages, where a working prototype needs to be built to test hypotheses. From a utilization standpoint, this seems reasonable.

However, another reason could be the client’s underestimation of the importance of the designer’s work throughout the entire project, as a result of a lack of awareness about potential benefits.

Well, allow me to shed some light on full-cycle design processes and the resulting advantages that this approach brings.